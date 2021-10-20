WEAVE discusses new domestic violence laws in California

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

When someone musters the courage to file for a temporary or a domestic violence restraining order, reaching out for that bit of protection may put them at risk as a victim.

The goal of two bills signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom this month is to make the process of reaching out for help safer.

Allison Kephart, the chief legal and compliance officer for WEAVE, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the changes.

