ST. PAUL, MINN (WCCO) — The president of Education Minnesota is urging state and school leaders to “be bold” in their plans to vaccinate all school-aged children against COVID-19. Denise Specht made the announcement Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. Specht said vaccination is best way for parents to protect their children and keep their local school communities safe. “We urge parents of school-age children to get them vaccinated unless there’s a rare and legitimate medical reason not to,” said Specht. The decision by the FDA advisory panel and...

