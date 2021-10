Another big house fire kept firefighters busy Tuesday almost a week since another big fire that caused $350,000 in damage. The fire was reported Tuesday at about 9:30 pm in the 600 block of North 20th Avenue and even threatened other homes in the neighborhood. No injuries were reported. The person living in the home was able to escape and is now staying with family in the area.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO