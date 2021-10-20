THANKS TO THE GENEROSITY OF THE LILLIAN S. WELLS FOUNDATION, HOLY CROSS HEALTH LAUNCHES PREMIER SPORTS MEDICINE PROGRAM
October 20, 2021 – Holy Cross Health has launched a premier, state-of-the-art sports medicine program with the opening of the Lillian S. Wells Foundation Institute of Sports Performance and Orthopedic Therapy (iSPORT) in the Holy Cross HealthPlex in Fort Lauderdale. “At iSPORT, we provide evidence-based education, training and management...southfloridahospitalnews.com
