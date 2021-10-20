CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI offers reward for information regarding Lynchburg murder

Augusta Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The FBI Richmond South Piedmont Violent Gang Task Force is working with the Lynchburg Police Department to solve the murder of 28-year-old Samantha Rachel Robinson earlier this...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

FBI Offering $1,000 Reward In Search For Jarvis Wright, Wanted For Murder Of Alvin Arrington In Sauk Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Jarvis Wright, who is wanted for the murder of Alvin Arrington in south suburban Sauk Village in July. According to the FBI, Wright is charged with killing Arrington at the victim’s birthday party on July 17 in Sauk Village. Jarvis Wright (Source: FBI) Wright has been charged in Cook County with one count of first-degree murder, but authorities believe he has fled the state to avoid prosecution. Wright is also facing a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. According to the federal charges, investigators were able to link Wright to a Facebook account under the name of “John Wall,” and matched pictures on that Facebook account to Wright’s driver’s license photo. Investigators determined that account was accessed by a device in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 6. According to the FBI, Wright has a cousin who lives in Wisconsin, with whom he might be staying. Wright is still at large, and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the FBI at 312-421-6700, or submit an anonymous tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
FraminghamSOURCE

FBI Announces $20,000 Reward For Information Leading To Arrest of Dabbs

FRAMINGHAM – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Boston Division, the Norton Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating longtime fugitive Andrew P. Dabbs, who is wanted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend on October 10, 1981. Dabbs should be considered armed and dangerous.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Spokesman-Review

Woman previously wanted for questioning now wanted for murder: Crime Stoppers offers reward for information

Spokane Valley detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate Kayla J. Holden, 29, who is wanted for murder and robbery. Deputies previously said Holden was wanted for questioning in connection to an Oct. 11 shooting that left Allyson R. Davis, 37, dead, but have since developed probable cause to arrest her on suspicion of the crimes.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
CBS Minnesota

Reward Offered For Information On Suspected Arson In Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a reward is being offered for information in a suspected arson. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators believe a fire on Oct. 14 in rural Winsted was intentionally set as an incendiary device was found at the scene, located along Grass Lake Road. Winsted is about 40 minutes west of Minneapolis. While local officials and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire, they are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or the sheriff’s office at 320-864-3134.   More On WCCO.com: Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties MN Weather: Showers And Rumbles Wednesday As Slow Storm System Moves Into State ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need Minneapolis Triple Shooting: 2 Boys, 1 Man Hurt In Drive-By Attack
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Spotify News#The C C Mini Mart
classiccountry1070.com

Reward offered for information on Wichita drive-by shooting

Wichita police are offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to a suspect in a drive-by shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Harding, east of the intersection of 13th and Oliver. Several shots were fired at a home, and an 11-year-old girl was hit while lying in her bed. She was taken to a hospital and police said her injury was not life-threatening. Four other people in the home were not hurt.
WICHITA, KS
KTVL

FBI offers $25K reward in deadly mass shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a $25,000 reward Thursday for information in what investigators called a gang-related shooting in Downtown Portland. The July mass shooting killed 18-year old Makayla Harris and injured six others; all seven are believed to be innocent bystanders. The gunfire broke out...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
thesungazette.com

Sheriff offers $10K reward for Goshen murder leads

TULARE COUNTY – Not dissimilar to a “wanted” poster in the wild west, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of two murder suspects. The killing of a Sinclair Gas Station store clerk on Sept. 19...
GOSHEN, CA
Augusta Free Press

FBI offers reward to help ID suspects in Petersburg shooting

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The FBI’s Richmond Area Violent Enterprise Task Force has joined the Petersburg Bureau of Police in the investigation of a shooting that occurred in May, resulting in two innocent children being injured. During the evening hours of May 22, officers with the...
PETERSBURG, VA
ABC 33/40 News

Reward offered for information in shooting death of Gadsden 19-year-old

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A $1,000 reward is being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 19-year-old Dadrian Levon Wright. The Gadsden Police Department said Wright was killed in the 900 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue. Police said on June 5, Wright...
GADSDEN, AL
KATU.com

Reward offered for information to help solve 2010 SW Portland homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — A reward is being offered for information to help solve a 2010 homicide that happened in Southwest Portland. On October 21, 2010, at approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a bus shelter at Southwest 1st and Sheridan. Officers arrived and found 50-year-old Donald Polk dead of apparent...
PORTLAND, OR
wrnjradio.com

CrimeStoppers: $1K reward offered for information related to Morris County cemetery vandalism

DOVER, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County CrimeStoppers is offering a $1K reward for information into vandalism at the Orchard Street Cemetery in Dover, authorities said. On Monday, October 11, at around 12:15 p.m., Dover police responded to the Orchard Street Cemetery, located at the intersection of Orchard Street and Chestnut Street, for a report of criminal mischief in the cemetery.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

FBI Offering $20,000 Reward For Man Wanted In Region

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for murdering his girlfriend 40 years ago this month in Massachusetts.Andrew Peter Dabbs, age 78, whose address unknown, is wanted by the FBI's Boston Massachusetts office for the alleged murder of h…
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy