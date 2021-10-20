FBI offers reward for information regarding Lynchburg murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Jarvis Wright, who is wanted for the murder of Alvin Arrington in south suburban Sauk Village in July. According to the FBI, Wright is charged with killing Arrington at the victim’s birthday party on July 17 in Sauk Village. Jarvis Wright (Source: FBI) Wright has been charged in Cook County with one count of first-degree murder, but authorities believe he has fled the state to avoid prosecution. Wright is also facing a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. According to the federal charges, investigators were able to link Wright to a Facebook account under the name of “John Wall,” and matched pictures on that Facebook account to Wright’s driver’s license photo. Investigators determined that account was accessed by a device in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 6. According to the FBI, Wright has a cousin who lives in Wisconsin, with whom he might be staying. Wright is still at large, and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the FBI at 312-421-6700, or submit an anonymous tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

SAUK VILLAGE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO