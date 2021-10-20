CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scaring up some literary spine-chillers

By Michael Dirda
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween treats tend to come in small sizes, like those little packets of candy corn or miniature Mr. Goodbars. The eerie tales and gaslit mysteries of these recently published short-story collections also provide delights you can enjoy in a single bite (or two). "Under Twin Suns," edited by James...

Marconews.com

Bookworm: Scare up some good reads for kids

Everything suddenly feels scary these days. It gets dark outside earlier, for one. Tree branches are almost bare, and they make a clack-clack-clack noise like a dancing skeleton. Plastic bags blowing in the wind look like little ghosts, and sometimes if you listen close, you can hear howling right outside your window. Also, this time of year, there are lots of new Halloween books for your scary pleasure ...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
talbotspy.org

Literary Series Coming to DCA

Dorchester Center for the Arts kicks off a four-part literary series on Sunday November 7 with lifelong environmentalist and author/illustrator Dana Simson. From 3:00-5:00 p.m., Simson will sign and talk about her book “Come Together: Handbook to Retool for the Future.” Published by Green Writers Press, this smart action handbook is packed with accessible solutions to getting beyond plastics, fossil fuels and other harmful practices. “Come Together” addresses how to tackle areas in both your home or office to simplify, declutter and create greener, healthier spaces. The program is open to adults and youth six and up.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Exploring the inspiration for 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

- - - When author Patti Callahan began delving into the life of C.S. Lewis, it was by way of his often mentioned but seldom explored wife, Joy Davidman. Three years after publishing her first historical novel, "Becoming Mrs. Lewis," Callahan returns to that fertile ground with "Once Upon a Wardrobe," revisiting the year Lewis spent in Oxford, working on his most famous book, "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Ramsey Campbell is a must-read for horror fans. Here's where to start.

Ramsey Campbell, one of the premier horror writers of the English-speaking world, is now 75, and has recently entered his seventh decade as a published writer. This is quite literally true. His first book, a collection of Lovecraft-inspired tales called "The Inhabitant of the Lake," appeared in 1964, when its fledgling author was still in his teens. In the years since, he has produced a steady stream of novels, novellas and stories. Taken together, they constitute one of the monumental accomplishments of modern popular fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Alan Cumming gets chummy in his gossipy and insightful book 'Baggage'

- - - Dinner with Alan Cumming would be wonderful, wouldn't it? If only it were possible for the likes of you and me. Thankfully, the actor's diverting new memoir reads as if Cumming is across the table, reeling off piquant and revelatory personal anecdotes over a meal and a couple of bottles of prosecco. Told in an exuberant voice, with ample humor, delightful asides and exclamation points, "Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life" serves up reminiscences that are both intimate and glittery. There's Faye Dunaway at the Grammy's weighing tuna salad on a portable scale, Gore Vidal downing a forkful of wasabi at a drunken dinner at his villa in Ravello and Cumming himself stealing a butter dish from a hotel while filming "Emma." Cumming has some wild tales -- and he's prepared to share.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 'Noël Coward On (and In) Theatre' reveals the playwright's nimble way with words

- - - Readers who relished the wit and verve of "The Letters of Noël Coward," a delightful epistolary chronicle of the actor-playwright-composer-lyricist-director's life on and off the stage, will seize eagerly on a new volume of Coward's writings. "Noël Coward On (and In) Theatre" celebrates the art form that claimed Coward's devotion from the time he was, by his own admission, "a brazen, odious little prodigy" of 10. London's Little Theatre and a children's musical called "The Goldfish" were "the theatre where I was born and the play in which I was born," Coward declared; 37 years after making his professional acting debut in 1910, he could still recall "the unforgettable, indescribable dressing room smell - greasepaint, face powder, new clothes and cold cream." His passion for theater, from its grubbiest particulars to its headiest heights, is the thread that binds together a slightly miscellaneous collection. It has a somewhat more serious tone than its predecessor, though Coward's nimble way with words ensures that even the sternest pieces have a light touch.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sonomasun.com

Literary ‘bumps in the night’

The Sonoma Writers’ Workshop presents its annual “Things That Go Bump in the Night” reading series, this year as a Virtual Edition. Sonoma’s Carol Allison, Aj Petersen, Jonah Raskin, Lisa Summers, and Steven Meloan summon spirits of the spooky season. And there may also be time for guest readers. Event begins live on Zoom (link below) at 7 pm, Friday October 29, 2021.
SONOMA, CA
Park Record

YouTheatre scares up some laughs with its Halloween Spooktacular this weekend

Egyptian Theatre’s YouTheatre troupe will scare up some heartwarming laughs during its Halloween Spooktacular run of “Frankenstein” and “Dracula” this weekend. The productions will be like a “Creature Double Feature,” according to YouTheatre director Jamie Wilcox. “We will perform shortened versions of Mary Shelly’s ‘Frankenstein’ and Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’ that...
PERFORMING ARTS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Stephen King Addresses Gabby Petito Case, Brian Laundrie’s Death

In the twisted and brilliant mind of horror author Stephen King, finding out Brian Laundrie’s cause of death seems unlikely. The author tweeted out his thought on Sunday, Oct, 24. He referenced the growing opinion that Laundrie committed suicide after Petito’s parents reported her missing. “I suspect Brian Laundrie committed...
CELEBRITIES
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Best Supernatural Horror Movies and Shows on Netflix

Pumpkin spice lattes, changing leaves, and scary movies: October is back, and this year, we’re mixing up the movies and television shows that we watch on Netflix, and there’s nothing quite as spine-tingling as the supernatural. Article continues below advertisement. Many classic horror films fall into the paranormal category, and...
TV & VIDEOS
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
KSEN AM 1150

Montana Chillers

"Montana Chillers" has arrived just in time for Halloween. Award-winning author & our Montana Historical Society's interpretive historian, Ellen Baumler, has authored the book, "Montana Chillers; 13 True tales of Ghosts & Hauntings" (illustrated by Robert Rath) & I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia. The 1st person to call in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question will WIN the book. I've come up with a sports trivia on the old Babe, so you'll want to check this book out from Farcountry Press in Helena, at: farcountrypress.com. It's all here in vivid shocking detail...the Harlem Hotel, the boy who drowned at Great Falls Central High School back in the 30's. In fact, the final chapter in the book, "Mystery of the Metal Coffin," scared me so much that I'm sleeping with a nightlight on these days. Happy Halloween!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SPY

53 Scary Halloween Costumes for Men That Are Sure To Scare Up Some Screams

There are several reasons to love Halloween. For many, it’s a time to enjoy guilt-free, unrestricted quantities of candy and horror movies. For others, the joy of the holiday is hosting the yearly Halloween get-together with friends. And yet, for some, Halloween offers a chance to petrify people with their choice of creepy costume. Finding the scariest Halloween costume for men can be a challenging yet enjoyable task for many reasons. There are, of course, several decisions that need to be made in order to arrive at the perfect scary Halloween costume for you. 1. Traditional vs. Contemporary Character The first decision you...
WWE
EW.com

Don't Breathe star Stephen Lang reveals the first film that scared the s‑‑‑ out of him

Stephen Lang has been in some seriously terrifying films, from Michael Mann's 1986 movie Manhunter to the two Don't Breathe horror thrillers, in which he played a blind and extremely dangerous Gulf War veteran. But what was the first film to have the actor holding his own breath in terror? The answer is director Willian Conrad's 1965 movie Two on a Guillotine about a woman named Cassie (Connie Stevens) who must stay at a supposedly haunted mansion to claim her inheritance.
MOVIES

