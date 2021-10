When Doris Michel steps outside her home in Haiti, she packs her bulletproof vest and tries to use a bulletproof car.Ever since her father was kidnapped last month in the capital of Port-au-Prince the 34-year-old Haitian-American woman won’t take any chances. She already travels with one bodyguard, and when she feels extra unsafe, she takes two.“The insecurity in Haiti has been something that has been going on for years, but now it’s taken a turn that’s just unbearable,” she said.Her 85-year-old father, a Vietnam veteran, was abducted in late September, along with his driver and a friend who...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO