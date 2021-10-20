New Prague Pie and Bread Company

WORCESTER, Mass. - The annual Fall Stroll has returned to Worcester's Canal District this year, and businesses are eager to welcome visitors back to support local shops and eateries. One of the district's most well-known businesses, Green Street's BirchTree Bread Company at the Crompton Collective, is offering visitors the chance...
Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary said it has been "incredibly" hard filling positions in his restaurants, stressing that "this is the most difficult time" he has experienced in terms of staffing in his more than 40-year career in the industry. "We currently have over 5,000 open coworker positions throughout our...
For a while there, Domino's looked pretty invincible. Earlier this year, America's largest pizza chain added another notch to its proverbial belt by being recognized as the largest pizza chain on the planet. Domino's operates more than 18,000 global restaurants, while the second-largest competitor Pizza Hut trails behind with some 17,800.
K.A. Witt Construction has delivered quality craftsmanship and unbeatable value since 1934. They’re a fast-paced company, looking for motivated and reliable individuals who take pride in their work. If you’re dedicated and hard-working, and have an eye for detail, they want to talk to you! Start your search online at https://kawitt.com/about/employment-opportunities/.
HARPERS FERRY — Although the name says Bolivar, representing where Bolivar Bread Baking began, the business now calls 914 Washington Street in Harpers Ferry its home. The bakery began when Katie Kopsick found herself, like many others, without a job at the outbreak of the coronavirus. Kopsick was laid off from her position as pastry chef for Ayrshire Farm in Upperville, Va., and she wasn’t quite sure what to do with herself.
A plastics processing company made Grand Rapids its new home. Alro Plastics recently moved into a 70,000-square-foot facility at 4670 60th St. SE. The company has an inventory of sheets, rods and tubes, while offering processing services. Processing services include cutting plastic sheets, extrusion welding, flame polishing, heat bending, CNC...
SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QUEBEC — St. Johns Packaging Ltd., a vertically integrated manufacturer of flexible packaging products that are sold to food and consumer product companies, has collaborated with We Seal, a provider of 95% of the UK’s seals for bread, to launch BreadBags.org, a new blog site dedicated to educating consumers and businesses on all things related to bread bags and their environmental impact.
It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
People will do anything to get their hands on a chicken sandwich, whether it be waiting in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru for hours at a time or getting in a knife fight in the Popeyes parking lot. There's just something about chicken sandwiches that causes people to make questionable decisions. For McDonald's in Lebanon, that translates to paying upwards of $30 for a single Grand Chicken Deluxe, or the slightly meatier Grand Chicken Special (via McDonald's).
A new study published in Nature reveals that phthalates, a chemical used to keep plastics soft, and similar chemicals were found in food purchased from McDonald's, Burger King, Domino's, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Chipotle.
Thousands of people who qualify for food stamps will soon feel the pinch as pandemic funding ends and the holiday season approaches, IRI analysts said. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is home to many unemployed individuals including others who work minimum wage jobs and struggle to make ends meet.
Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A South Williamsport woman got over 10,000 shares on a Facebook post after she claims she found something “odd” in her takeout order. Brittani Paulhamus says she and a friend ordered takeout from Old School Pizza on Friday. After getting home, Paulhamus says she opened the container and took […]
Honeycomb Bread Bakers recently opened a downtown Winter Haven location with fresh breads, bagels and other goodies baked daily and later in the day patrons can grab simple, healthy lunches. Owner Benjamin Vickers said it’s a huge honor to be the “new kid on the block.”. “To see people coming...
