New Prague Pie and Bread Company

HARPERS FERRY — Although the name says Bolivar, representing where Bolivar Bread Baking began, the business now calls 914 Washington Street in Harpers Ferry its home. The bakery began when Katie Kopsick found herself, like many others, without a job at the outbreak of the coronavirus. Kopsick was laid off from her position as pastry chef for Ayrshire Farm in Upperville, Va., and she wasn’t quite sure what to do with herself.

