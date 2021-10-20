CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccine mandates test the limits of religious exemptions

By Christina Moniodis
Lowell Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn extending a temporary restraining order on mandating COVID-19 vaccines for New York health care workers who raised religious exemptions, a judge made clear the court did not determine that health care workers qualify for a religious exemption. Rather, the court found, the workers have a federally protected right to seek...

Daily Mail

Doctor, 84, with a 'religious objection' to the vaccine comes out of retirement to 'issue hundreds of dodgy Covid exemption letters to anti-vax teachers'

An elderly doctor allegedly came out of retirement to issue hundreds of fake Covid-19 exemption letters to mandatory workers trying to avoid getting vaccinated. Dr John Evans, 84, allegedly told police he had given 400 exemptions out and had another 300 pending without proper consultation with his patients. The doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Judge BANS New York from firing doctors and nurses who refuse COVID vaccine mandates for religious reasons after group sued saying they didn't want to take shot because it uses 'cell lines' from abortions

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction that will allow New York health care workers to apply for religious exemptions to the state COVID-19 vaccine mandate. US District Judge David Hurd made the ruling on Tuesday after 17 Catholic and Baptist health care workers sued the state last month, saying they objected to being forced to take a vaccine that used 'fetal cell lines' from 'procured abortions'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Fox News

Minnesota doctors silenced over COVID views: 'If it's happening to someone else, it could happen to you'

Two Minnesota doctors are speaking out after being silenced for reiterating the importance of individual rights as it pertains to COVID-related policies. Dr. Scott Jensen, a GOP gubernatorial candidate in the state, faces a fifth investigation in just one year for emphasizing the importance of natural immunity, and Dr. Jeffrey Horak was reportedly terminated from his role of 15 years as a veteran of general surgery after speaking at a local school board meeting.
MINNESOTA STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Nightmare: Going From Pandemic To Endemic

There’s a massive difference between a pandemic and an endemic, and experts weigh in when the covid pandemic could turn endemic. Vox.com is analyzing the issue and they recently posted an article about the subject. The article begins by noting the fact that the broad consensus among experts is that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

'Lightworker' Who Said COVID Vaccines Harm the Spirit Hospitalized With COVID

Magenta Pixie, a beloved and widely followed New Age figure in the United Kingdom who says that she channels a “divine intelligence” known as “the White Winged Collective Consciousness of Nine,” has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Telegram updates from her husband and daughter. In recent months, Pixie has often discussed her opposition to COVID vaccines, using coded language in which she likens them to poison apples and urging her followers to think twice before “eating the pie.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Minimal role fetal cells play in COVID vaccine development could provide opening for Supreme Court rule on religious exemptions

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. A group of unvaccinated Maine health care workers are asking the Supreme Court to block a state rule that mandates certain...
U.S. POLITICS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Are Unvaccinated FEMA Health Care Workers Replacing Nurses And Doctors Who Refuse To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

A viral Instagram post claims that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) health care workers are replacing nurses and doctors who refuse to get COVID-19 vaccines and that the FEMA workers are not required to be vaccinated. Verdict: False. FEMA employees are subject to the executive order requiring federal employees within...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should coronavirus vaccinations be mandatory for health care workers?

President Joe Biden's administration says it plans to require workers at health care providers that take Medicare and Medicaid funds to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Many providers have already instituted mandates. And those mandates have met pushback from some workers, who claim those rules violate their medical freedom. Should coronavirus vaccinations be mandatory for health The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should coronavirus vaccinations be mandatory for health care workers? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

NY files court appeal over vax-mandate ruling on religious exemptions

ALBANY — New York has filed an appeal against a recent federal-court decision permitting healthcare workers in the state to apply for religious exemptions from its coronavirus-vaccine mandate. “I applaud the Attorney General’s challenge of the lower court’s decision on the religious exemption to the vaccine requirement,” said Gov. Kathy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
McKnight's

New guidance affirms providers’ right to reject religious exemptions for COVID vaccinations due to ‘undue hardship’

Long-term care providers shouldn’t read too much into updated COVID-19 vaccination guidance on religious exemptions released this week by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to one legal expert. “There has been at least one case (New York’s) that considered mandatory vaccination policies that specifically excluded the possibility of...
RELIGION
pharmacytimes.com

Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy Among Health Care Workers

Although there is no one-size-fits-all approach to promoting vaccine confidence, a conversation is a great starting point. Oftentimes, when we think of vaccine hesitancy, we think about our patients. However, some health care workers express vaccine hesitancy, too. With several health care systems mandating COVID-19 vaccines, headlines include “New York Hospital to ‘Pause’ Delivering Babies After Staffers Quit Rather Than Get Vaccinated.”1 Yet, headlines don’t tell the whole story, and the issue of vaccine hesitancy certainly did not begin with the COVID-19 vaccine. How prevalent is vaccine hesitancy among health care workers? What are common reasons for hesitancy? How can we promote vaccine confidence among health care workers? Those are all questions worth answering, as research has found that health care workers who are vaccinated and have positive attitudes about vaccines are more likely to recommend vaccination to their patients and have higher patient rates of vaccination.2.
PUBLIC HEALTH

