Police Warn Of String Of Armed Robberies At Downtown 7-Eleven Stores

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two brazen robbery suspects. Police say they assaulted a store clerk at the 7-Eleven on Greentree Road, around 10:44 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the clerk refused to sell the suspects vape products because they were suspected of being underage. That’s when the suspects allegedly broke a glass bottle in an attempt to lure the clerk from behind the counter. They then knocked the store clerk to the ground and repeatedly punched him in the face, before fleeing with items. The store clerk was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries. Call police if you have any information.

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO