Police Warn Of String Of Armed Robberies At Downtown 7-Eleven Stores

According to the Albany Police Department, a man in a mask entered a store/business at the University Plaza near the Holiday Inn. The masked gunman robbed the store at gunpoint and then exited shortly after.
CARBON CLIFF, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a Carbon Cliff convenience store. The sheriff’s office received a report on an armed robbery around 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Big 10 Mart, 2301 John Deere Road.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was arrested on Saturday after threatening a liquor store employee into handing over money from the store’s cash register. Alexander Romines has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of burglary after stealing two $20 bills from the cash register of the Elizabethtown Kroger Wine and Spirits, according to the arrest slip.
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy after four armed robberies targeting people in the downtown area on the weekend. Some of the victims were University of Georgia students, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that there was a...
Law enforcement officials are investigating an armed robbery on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a delivery driver was unloading his truck at Arby’s around 5 am when a male armed with a gun pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The suspect took the delivery driver’s phone and fled the area.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the intersection of 7th Street and L Street, Northwest. At approximately 12:15 am, the suspect approached the...
Police are investigating after three men robbed a jewelry store Tuesday in Tacoma’s Proctor District. One of the men was armed with a gun and fired it at the floor before the group fled the store with items. No one was injured during the robbery. The men entered the jewelry...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two brazen robbery suspects. Police say they assaulted a store clerk at the 7-Eleven on Greentree Road, around 10:44 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the clerk refused to sell the suspects vape products because they were suspected of being underage.
That’s when the suspects allegedly broke a glass bottle in an attempt to lure the clerk from behind the counter. They then knocked the store clerk to the ground and repeatedly punched him in the face, before fleeing with items.
The store clerk was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries.
Call police if you have any information.
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates an armed robbery. According to a police report, at 9:45 p.m. Monday, four individuals wearing ski masks, dark clothing and gloves robbed at gunpoint the Family Dollar store on Kurth Drive. A store clerk...
YORK, Pa. — York Area Regional Police announced Monday they arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at a Dollar General Store in York. The robbery occurred around 7:08 p.m. on the 2100 block of S. Queen Street, police say. The suspect, whom police did not identify, is accused of displaying a handgun and demanding cash.
Police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery at the Dollar General on West Palmetto Street in Timmonsville yesterday. According to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden, the man flashed a knife at an employee and demanded money but didn’t get any before leaving the store. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching the area for the man seen in this picture and plan to release surveillance video from the robbery to help identify him.
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A string of armed robberies in one neighborhood and police want everyone to be on high alert. Keep the head up and eyes and ears open. "I always keep my guard up," Ka-lyn Billups commented. That’s what police want to hear, as officers in the 18th District,...
Texarkana Texas Police are getting the word out to warn the public about three armed robberies that have taken place at convenience stores in the Texarkana area. They are cautioning the public about these robberies because they think these robberies are from the same man and they are getting more violent each time.
Athens-Clarke police detectives are trying to identify the gunmen involved in a series of armed robberies over the weekend. No one was injured in the late-night robberies, but the victims in the six robberies found themselves confronted with handguns, according to the reports. Detectives are looking at possible similarities in...
An armed robbery suspect is being sought by officers and detectives with the Milledgeville Police Department. Clips of video surveillance footage have been disseminated to area media outlets in hopes that someone in the public might recognize the suspect. No one was injured during the Wednesday night robbery at the...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to identify the man responsible for robbing a convenience store at gunpoint. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, October 3 at the 7-Eleven located at the intersection of W.T. Harris Blvd. and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in north Charlotte.
Employees are emotionally shaken but uninjured after two 7-Eleven stores in Mishawaka and South Bend were robbed at gun point early Friday morning. It marks the fourth robbery at a 7-Eleven in Mishawaka since the beginning of September. We jave security video from one of the armed robberies overnight. The...
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Chocowinity Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. In a Facebook post, police said it happened at O’Neal’s Pharmacy at about 5:15 p.m. The suspect brandished a semi-automatic handgun during the robbery. Officers said the suspect appears to be a white male, who is approximately 5’8″ with […]
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — Carbondale Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect involved in an armed robbery. At about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Carbondale Police say Corey Williams, 32, entered a room in the 1200 block of West Main Street, displayed a gun, and demanded property from the person inside. Williams is then fired a single shot, damaging property, but causing no injuries.
