Iris Law joins brothers Rafferty, Rudy and Finlay for a rare family night out as they support mum Sadie Frost at the premiere of her new film Quant

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
 7 days ago

Sadie Frost's four children came out in force on Wednesday as they showed support for her at the premiere for her new documentary Quant at Everyman cinema in London's Chelsea.

Leading the way was model Iris, 20, who wowed in a floral print black dress as she joined dapper brothers Rafferty, Rudy and Finlay for rare snaps at the screening amid their mother's directorial debut for the film. .

Sadie shares Iris, 20, Rafferty, 25, and Rudy, 19, with former husband Jude Law, 48, while son Finlay, 31, is from her first marriage to Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, 62.

And it certainly proved to be a family affair as a beaming Sadie happily snapped a plethora of photos with her children as they took time out from their busy careers to support her.

Fashion designer Sadie, 56, dazzled in a metallic pleated gown looked sensational in her dark gold dress which featured ruffled detailing over once shoulder.

The director teamed her dress with black shoes, gold jewellery and a colourful embellished clutch bag.

Family: it certainly proved to be a family affair as a beaming Sadie happily snapped a plethora of photos with her children as they took time out from their busy careers to support her (L-R Rafferty, Iris and Rudy)
Sweet: Sadie dazzled in a metallic pleated gown as she posed alongside her offspring Iris, Rafferty, Rudy and Finlay for rare snaps at the screening after making her directorial debut for the film (L-R Finlay, Sadie, Rafferty, Rudy)

The stunner looked radiant as she posed for photos alongside her famous mother and dapper brothers.

Rafferty, Rudy and Finlay dressed to impress too, donning dark suits for the occasion.

The siblings appeared chuffed to be all together as they were later seen cheerfully posing on a staircase together amid the special screening.

Woman of the moment: Sadie shares Iris, 20, Rafferty, 25, and Rudy, 19, with former husband Jude Law, 48, while son Finlay, 31, is from her first marriage to Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, 62

A plethora of other famous faces stepped out to support Sadie at the screening of Quant, including Lady Mary Charteris.

Mary channelled 60s chic in a tan leather jacket with a white fur trim, teamed with a white crop top and flared blue jeans.

While Charlotte Tilbury looked sensational in a black floral maxi dress worn beneath a long black velvet cape.

She attended the event with her mother Patsy, who looked stylish in a smart black coat.

The way they were: Sadie pictured with Jude and kids Finlay, Rafferty, Rudy, and Iris
The ex files: Sadie and a then 19-year-old Finlay pictured with his father and her former husband Gary Kemp
Golden girl: Sadie looked sensational in her dark gold dress which featured ruffled detailing over once shoulder
All that glitters: Sadie looked fabulous in her gold ensemble at the premiere for her documentary
My boys: Sadie looked as pleased as punch as she stood with her three sons

Laura Castro, Clara Paget and Jana Sascha Haveman also dressed to impress for the occasion.

Clara showed off her figure in a thigh-skimming red and white mini dress paired with black knee-high boots.

While Zandra Rhodes was her typically quirky self in a patterned kimono and huge gold chain necklace.

In the middle: The TV personality dazzled in her metallic gown as she proudly stood between her boys
Proud sons: Finlay, Rafferty and Rudy dressed to impress too, donning dark suits for the occasion.
Good times: The siblings appeared chuffed to be all together as they were later seen cheerfully posing on a staircase together amid the special screening

Also in attendance were actresses Sally Phillips and Ronni Ancona, who both looked lovely in monochrome outfits.

While Nick Grimshaw, who is the Godfather of Sadie's son Rudy, looked smart in an all-black ensemble.

And Camilla Rutherford, who portrays Mary Quant in the documentary, looked lovely in a 60s-inspired outfit.

Night out: A plethora of other famous faces stepped out to support Sadie at the screening of Quant, including Lady Mary Charteris
Groovy: Mary channelled 60s chic in a tan leather jacket with a white fur trim, teamed with a white crop top and flared blue jeans
Wow: While Charlotte Tilbury looked sensational in a black floral maxi dress worn beneath a long black velvet cape
Stylish trio: Laura Castro, Clara Paget and Jana Sascha Haveman also dressed to impress for the occasion
Leggy display: Clara showed off her figure in a thigh-skimming red and white mini dress paired with black knee-high boots

Sadie was later supported by former husband Gary Kemp, who attended the event with his wife Lauren.

The trio posed with Sadie and Gary's son Finlay, proving that relations are very amicable between the former spouses.

The flick chronicles the life of 1960s fashion designer Mary Quant and went into production in January 2020.

Sadie recently told Variety: 'We lost a lot of our older interviewees in the end because of COVID. I was like, "I'm never going to be able to ever get that dream line-up ever again."

Look who it is: Also in attendance were actresses Sally Phillips and Ronni Ancona, who both looked lovely in monochrome outfits
Lovely: Sally was radiant in her printed black dress which she teamed with a silver clutch bag
Hey there: While Nick Grimshaw, who is the Godfather of Sadie's son Rudy, looked smart in an all-black ensemble
Leading lady: Camilla Rutherford, who portrays Mary Quant in the documentary, looked lovely in a 60s-inspired outfit 
Friendly exes: Sadie was later supported by former husband Gary Kemp, who attended the event with his wife Lauren
Blended family: The trio posed with Sadie and Gary's son Finlay, proving that relations are very amicable between the former spouses
All pals here: Lauren caught the eye in a jade green coat as she posed with husband Gary and his ex-wife Sadie
Happy days: Finlay posed alongside step-mother Lauren and parents Sadie and Gary at the screening

Admitting at one point she thought the picture would never be finished, she said, 'Every time the lockdown restrictions lifted, I'd have to rush over to see somebody with a microphone.'

Camilla Rutherford stars in the upcoming flick as the legendary style icon.

Other contributors include Kate Moss, Vivienne Westwood, Edward Enninful, and Charlotte Tilbury.

The festival is taking place over the city until the 17th October, and has been showcasing a slew of global talent.

Snacks: Iris nibbles on popcorn as she watches a screening of Quant, the documentary directed by her mother
Speech: Woman of the hour Sadie gave a speech at the event
Dazzling: The mother-of-four was simply glowing as she took to the stage in her gold gown
Ta-da! Sadie later slipped slinky black mini dress as she continued to celebrate her directorial debut at the afterparty
All that glitters: Sadie posed with Collette Cooper, who was sure to turn heads in her gold outfit
Special guests: Sadie also took a photo with Camilla Rutherford, who played Mary Quant in the film and Orlando Plunket Greene - the real-life son of fashion icon Mary
Mingling: Sadie's son Rafferty cosied up to Clara Paget and Annie Doble for a photo 

