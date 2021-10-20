Iris Law joins brothers Rafferty, Rudy and Finlay for a rare family night out as they support mum Sadie Frost at the premiere of her new film Quant
Sadie Frost's four children came out in force on Wednesday as they showed support for her at the premiere for her new documentary Quant at Everyman cinema in London's Chelsea.
Leading the way was model Iris, 20, who wowed in a floral print black dress as she joined dapper brothers Rafferty, Rudy and Finlay for rare snaps at the screening amid their mother's directorial debut for the film. .
Sadie shares Iris, 20, Rafferty, 25, and Rudy, 19, with former husband Jude Law, 48, while son Finlay, 31, is from her first marriage to Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, 62.
And it certainly proved to be a family affair as a beaming Sadie happily snapped a plethora of photos with her children as they took time out from their busy careers to support her.
Fashion designer Sadie, 56, dazzled in a metallic pleated gown looked sensational in her dark gold dress which featured ruffled detailing over once shoulder.
The director teamed her dress with black shoes, gold jewellery and a colourful embellished clutch bag.
The stunner looked radiant as she posed for photos alongside her famous mother and dapper brothers.
Rafferty, Rudy and Finlay dressed to impress too, donning dark suits for the occasion.
The siblings appeared chuffed to be all together as they were later seen cheerfully posing on a staircase together amid the special screening.
A plethora of other famous faces stepped out to support Sadie at the screening of Quant, including Lady Mary Charteris.
Mary channelled 60s chic in a tan leather jacket with a white fur trim, teamed with a white crop top and flared blue jeans.
While Charlotte Tilbury looked sensational in a black floral maxi dress worn beneath a long black velvet cape.
She attended the event with her mother Patsy, who looked stylish in a smart black coat.
Laura Castro, Clara Paget and Jana Sascha Haveman also dressed to impress for the occasion.
Clara showed off her figure in a thigh-skimming red and white mini dress paired with black knee-high boots.
While Zandra Rhodes was her typically quirky self in a patterned kimono and huge gold chain necklace.
Also in attendance were actresses Sally Phillips and Ronni Ancona, who both looked lovely in monochrome outfits.
While Nick Grimshaw, who is the Godfather of Sadie's son Rudy, looked smart in an all-black ensemble.
And Camilla Rutherford, who portrays Mary Quant in the documentary, looked lovely in a 60s-inspired outfit.
Sadie was later supported by former husband Gary Kemp, who attended the event with his wife Lauren.
The trio posed with Sadie and Gary's son Finlay, proving that relations are very amicable between the former spouses.
The flick chronicles the life of 1960s fashion designer Mary Quant and went into production in January 2020.
Sadie recently told Variety: 'We lost a lot of our older interviewees in the end because of COVID. I was like, "I'm never going to be able to ever get that dream line-up ever again."
Admitting at one point she thought the picture would never be finished, she said, 'Every time the lockdown restrictions lifted, I'd have to rush over to see somebody with a microphone.'
Camilla Rutherford stars in the upcoming flick as the legendary style icon.
Other contributors include Kate Moss, Vivienne Westwood, Edward Enninful, and Charlotte Tilbury.
The festival is taking place over the city until the 17th October, and has been showcasing a slew of global talent.
