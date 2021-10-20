Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'doesn't trust' Paul Pogba in Manchester United's central midfield, insists Paul Scholes after Frenchman is DROPPED for Fred for crunch Champions League tie against Atalanta

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has run out of patience with Paul Pogba and no longer trusts him to play in central midfield for Manchester United, according to Paul Scholes.

The 28-year-old was dropped from the starting XI by the Norwegian for the crunch Champions League group match against Atalanta at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Fellow midfielder Fred was named as Scott McTominay's midfield partner ahead of Pogba, following the latter's disappointing performance in the 4-2 defeat by Leicester at the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (R) no longer trusts Paul Pogba (L) in centre midfield, claims Paul Scholes

Pogba delivered a sub-par display for Manchester United in the defeat at Leicester on Saturday

And United midfield great Scholes believes Solskjaer has handed Pogba several chances to impress in a deeper position, but ultimately his inability to show discipline there has cost him.

'He [Solskjaer] just does not trust him [Pogba] in that position,' Scholes told BT Sport ahead of the Group F encounter.

'I think he has tried to trust him, he has given him so many chances and he really wants to, but he is seeing the lack of discipline he has in that position.

'It could cost them dearly and tonight is such an important game for him [Solskjaer].

Pogba was left out of the side against Atalanta, with Fred (L) partnering Scott McTominay (R)

'Lack of trust in a player is not good. He [Pogba] will be disappointed but he has to get over it and fight back.'

Fellow BT Sport pundit Peter Crouch agreed with Scholes, insisting the lack of trust in the World Cup-winning midfielder is 'obvious' and 'evident'.

'It [dropping Pogba] will get big headlines, but it is obvious he cannot trust him,' Crouch added.

'This is a big, big game for him [Solskjaer] and I think he rather he would have played Liverpool to be honest, because I think they will have more of the ball tonight, and they are expected to win.

'His lack of trust in Pogba is evident, he can trust Fred and McTominay to be disciplined, it is a big, big game for Solskjaer.'

Scholes (above) believes Pogba's inability to show discipline in central midfield has cost him

Pogba's omission comes after he criticised his own team-mates following their defeat at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

'If we want to win the title, these are the games we need to win, even if they are very hard,' Pogba said after the game.

'We have been having these kind of games for a long time and haven't found the problem. We have conceded easy and stupid goals.

'We need to find the key for this change because we deserved to lose.

'I don't know if it is the mindset of the players. We need to change something.

'We need to find the mentality and tactics to win. We have to look as individuals and as a team to fix this.'