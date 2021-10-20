CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

‘Legendary Dad Bod’: Florida dad competing for $25K prize, raising money for pediatric cancer patients

By Daisy Ruth, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ozhw_0cXLZSQ800

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A Florida father is participating in a “Legendary Dad Bod” contest to raise money for families of children with cancer and also to win a prize for his own family.

Paul Perez, 41, is a stay-at-home father of four children, with two teenagers and two toddlers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPgyl_0cXLZSQ800
(Courtesy: Paul Perez)

He found the contest, presented by Men’s Journal magazine while scrolling through Facebook.

“Click[ed] on it and seen some of the people with the classic dad bod like me, you know. Put on a little bit of weight with the kids,” he said. “Then I seen some of them were kind of bigger, built, buff guys, so I’m like, ‘I want to go kind of represent for the old school dad bods.'”

The winner of the contest will receive $25,000 for their own families, but the contest also benefits the B+ Foundation , which provides financial help for the families of children with cancer and supports cancer research and advocacy.

The foundation provides financial help to families of kids with cancer across the country at over 200 hospitals. It also supports research at numerous hospitals, as well as being a co-founder for the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034CgN_0cXLZSQ800
(Courtesy: Paul Perez)

With his “bod,” Perez has been steadily in second place in his group, but did pull into the lead for a few hours Saturday morning.

He said the prize money would help his family “enormously.” He doesn’t want anything extravagant and, in addition to bills, he would spend the rest on his family.

“Doing some repairs on the house… I have a kind of large dog – it’s a Cane Corso, it’s a type of mastiff – I would love to fence in the yard so she could run free and walk without the leash,” he said.

Tiny taqueria: Former ATM now selling street tacos in Dunedin

Of course, with a competition devoted to fatherhood, Perez is thinking about his kids.

“Honestly, my children have never been at Disney World. I would love to take them – even a couple days ’cause they’ve never been,” he said. “I went as a child a couple times and I remember how awesome it was for me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlMm4_0cXLZSQ800
(Courtesy: Paul Perez)

Perez is aware that even though he may not make the final cut, he’s proud to have raised money for children and their families affected by cancer. He has a friend who had a child pass away from pediatric cancer.

“…to watch her go through that was heart-wrenching and, you know, hopefully they can figure out something where that’s not a problem for people, you know, or at least try to help them,” he said.

Voting is available once every day and every dollar donated to the foundation counts as a vote. Perez’s profile can be viewed online.

Voting for this round of the Legendary Dad Bod competition ends on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Life for Gina raises fund for pediatric cancer research

September was pediatric cancer awareness month, and Rockville Centre-based group the Life for Gina Foundation continued its work to help affected families. Late last month, it partnered with the village and Mary Ruchalski Foundation for a tree lighting at village hall to spread awareness for the lack of funds currently going into pediatric cancer research.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
KCCI.com

Mya Strong: Hundreds raise funds for pediatric cancer with softball tournament

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) — What started as eight teams has grown to 55. Over the weekend, hundreds of softball players ages 6-18 competed in the third-annualMya Strong softball tournament. “It’s amazing seeing everybody coming here and playing, even from six hours away,” said Mya. Combining her love for the game...
MARION, IA
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters raising money for cancer charities through 'Kick Cancer Out Of The Park'

CANYON LAKE -- An area firefighters union is inviting the public out to meet them and help raise money for a good cause. The Canyon Lake Professional Firefighters Association (CLPFFA) is hosting its first-ever Kick Cancer Out Of The Park on Sunday, October 17. It will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at CRRC of Canyon Lake at 125 Mabel Jones Drive. Firefighters from Canyon Lake, San Antonio, New Braunfels and San Marcos will face off for a kickball tournament. There will also be food, live music, a bounce house and a silent auction. Admission is free.
CANYON LAKE, TX
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford non-profit raises $112K for cancer patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A race benefiting a stateline non-profit ran circles around its previous fundraisers. Nik’s Home Run took place last Saturday at Rivets Stadium, 4503 Interstate Blvd., in Loves Park. Nik’s Wish Charity brightens the lives of young adults battling cancer. Funds from more than 250 runners, an auction, sponsors and donations totaled […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KX News

First-ever Clays Against Cancer raises money for cancer research

Shooters from around the Bis-Man area came together and set their sights on a common goal Thursday afternoon — expanding cancer research. The Bismarck Cancer Center along with Capital City Sporting Clays hosted “Clays Against Cancer.” Activities included a clay pigeon shoot, a dinner and a silent auction. The event hosted 105 shooters and exceeded […]
BISMARCK, ND
Newswatch 16

5-year-old raising money for kids with cancer

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — At Rudy's Tavern in East Stroudsburg, the decor on the wall is not typical for the bar scene: paintings of flowers and those paintings are worth quite a bit of money. The artist is 5-year-old Madelyn Hewitt. "So Madelyn painted two paintings that are of flowers....
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
KULR8

Bake Sale Raises Money for Firefighter With Cancer

BILLINGS, Mont. - When a family friend was diagnosed with cancer, one young man surprised everybody by taking the initiative to raise money. “When I told Austin and his sister about Sean first words out of Austin's mouth were what can we do to help dad,” Steven Hiller said, Austin's father.
LAUREL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bod#Cancer Research#Prize Money#Fatherhood#Charity#Wfla#Men S Journal#The B Foundation#Disney World
Star News Online

Brandon's Battle Foundation — a nonprofit supporting pediatric cancer patients

“Brandon’s Battle,” a nonprofit organization founded in honor of and continued in the memory of Brandon Hohenadel, supports pediatric cancer patients. Hohenadel at the age of 18 was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in December 2012. After almost four years battling the cancer and the side effects of treatments, he lost his battle. Hohenadel died Oct. 11, 2016.
CANCER
13abc.com

Massive Halloween display raising money for children with cancer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From skeletons to snakes to spiders, her Halloween display is larger than life. But it’s for more than just fun and frights. Decorating for Halloween is a tradition for Nicole Bowen that goes back decades. “I’ve been here for almost 21 years, and I’ve always had...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
local21news.com

Pink Power party raises money for cancer causes

York, PA — Painting the town pink tonight, 50’s style, all to help raise money for a good cause. “I come from a long line of warriors in my family who have been diagnosed,” said Pink Power Founder Denise Gilliland. Five hundred people flooded PeoplesBank Park in York tonight for...
YORK, PA
greatergc.com

Pink Week events to raise money for cancer center

GARDEN CITY — The GCCC Athletic Department will host two Pink Nights during Pink Week to raise proceeds for the Heartland Cancer Center. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the GCCC Volleyball team will host Dodge City beginning at 6:30 p.m. Before the game, Pink Night t-shirts will be for sale in front of the DPAC building for $15. Purchase a t-shirt and get into the game for free. There will also be a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle held. Cancer Fighters & Survivors will be recognized pre-game.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Times Leader

Little Eric’s Big Game Night raises funds against pediatric cancer

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and in honor of that, Little Eric’s Foundation (LEF), held its annual “Little Eric’s Big Game Night” at the Holiday East Mountain Inn on Sept. 11. LEF is a 501(c)3 foundation,. The foundation was established...
CHARITIES
thekatynews.com

Relay for Life Raises Money for American Cancer Society

Other than a brief roll-through of heavy clouds, Saturday afternoon was a good time to take a walk in Katy City Park. Many did so for the Relay for Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Despite it being called a relay, Relay for Life is a family-friendly, non-competitive...
KATY, TX
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

1K+
Followers
781
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy