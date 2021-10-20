CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hacking tool linked with Russian crime ring used in Sinclair ransomware attack, analysts say

By By Sean Lyngaas, CNN Business
WTHI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hacking tool used in a ransomware attack that disrupted programming at Sinclair Broadcast Group is similar to malicious code previously used by a Russian crime group sanctioned by the US government, according to a security researcher who has viewed the ransom note. The code also overlaps with previous...

