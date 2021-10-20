CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator calls on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about Instagram and kids

By By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN Business
WTHI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Richard Blumenthal wrote to Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday, calling on the Facebook CEO or the head of Instagram to testify on the platform's harms on children. Citing internal company documents leaked by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Blumenthal wrote that Facebook "appears to have concealed vital information from us about teen mental...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Trump spewed violent rhetoric after George Floyd murder. Facebook shrugged.

Another day, another damning report about Facebook. In the summer of 2020, as people took to the streets to protest the brutal killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, then-President Donald Trump used hateful, violent rhetoric in social media posts to demean and vilify the activists. “These THUGS...
POTUS
The Independent

Maryland congressman deactivates Facebook account

A Maryland congressman announced Wednesday that he has deactivated his official congressional and campaign Facebook and Instagram accounts until their parent company and Congress make substantial reforms to protect children, health and democratic values. Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said his decision follows disturbing whistleblower reports about the company's own research revealing harm to democracy, the mental health of teens and the amplification of hate speech.In a news release, Ruppersberger cited a report in The Washington Post that Facebook’s algorithm at one time treated “angry” reactions as five times more valuable than “likes,” disproportionately promoting content that was likely to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Samantha Kelly
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Sen#The Wall Street Journal#Commerce#Facebook Integrity
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTHI

Facebook is having a tougher time managing vaccine misinformation than it is letting on, leaks suggest

Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan, Clare Duffy, Tara Subramaniam and Sarah Boxer, CNN Business. In public, Facebook has touted the resources it has dedicated to tackling Covid-19 and vaccine misinformation, even scolding US President Joe Biden for his harsh criticism of the company's handling of the issue. In doing so, it claimed that "more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet."
INTERNET
WTHI

Early Facebook backer to advertisers: 'It's your fault.'

Venture capitalist Roger McNamee says Corporate America shares blame for the troubles that exist today at Facebook. "What they are doing is willfully turning a blind eye to catastrophic problems that would not exist if they were not willing to advertise on these platforms," McNamee, an early investor in Facebook, told CNN on Tuesday in a phone interview. "The major advertisers have a lot of guilt here."
INTERNET
AFP

'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy