Cushman & Wakefield adds valuation and advisory unit with new hire

Summers Compton Wells announced today the successful move of its main office to a new location at 903 South Lindbergh Blvd., Suite 200 from its prior home at 8909 Ladue Road. The new space provides greater opportunities to work collaboratively both internally and with clients, accommodates recent and continued firm growth and offers convenient access for clients based in both the St. Louis metropolitan area and wider region. “After 30 years of representing clients in many areas of the law from our prior building, we’re excited to start this new chapter of serving the entrepreneurial business community from our new, centrally-located office space,” said firm partner David Sosne. “We look forward to clients benefiting from the increased efficiency, accessibility and value this move brings to the already high level of quality legal services we pride ourselves on providing.” In addition to the relocation, Summers Compton Wells has shared its plans to introduce refreshed firm branding. Updates include unveiling a fresh logo and announcing the upcoming launch of a new website. The design updates reflect the evolution of the firm since its founding in 1978 and unify its growing roster of dynamic attorneys dedicated to delivering the highest level of skill and expertise in their respective practice areas. Summers Compton Wells applies both legal and business knowledge in representing businesses and the individuals who run them. The firm’s dedicated industry teams assist clients in a wide variety of markets to keep them in compliance, move deals forward, resolve conflicts and ease the stress of entrepreneurship.

