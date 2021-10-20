Letter: School should be in-person

I am writing this letter to declare my intention to run as a write-in candidate for the open two-year term on the South Middleton School Board. Our community is growing by leaps and bounds. One need only pass by the subdivisions popping up where open fields used to be to see we are a prime destination for families looking to put down roots. There are many issues currently facing our country today. Our children, families and community as a whole are not immune from them. It is crucial that every effort be made to unify purpose, thought and action towards the common goal of providing a quality educational experience for our children, to assist parents and guardians in equipping our future local, state and national leaders, and to set an educational standard for others to follow. I look to join Eric Berry, Rodney Wagner, Shannon Snyder and Robin Scherer in supporting a family-first approach to board oversight of SMSD educational efforts and initiatives, while fostering an environment where parental input is welcomed and encouraged, and where teachers are empowered to deliver a foundational curriculum of core subjects designed to engage the leaders of tomorrow in a collaborative environment. We have the chance to make a change, but it starts with a vote. I am asking for your help today. Write in Joe Salisbury for a 2-year term on the South Middleton School Board. Thank you for your consideration.

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO