CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Case counts down, Hawaii to welcome back tourists

Daily Gate City
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii's COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations have declined to the point where the islands are...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Burlington excited to welcome back Canadian tourists

BURLINGTON, Vt. — From tourists, to business owners, to people who live in the area, they’re saying the announcement was a long time coming and they’re happy to see it’s finally here. “It’ll be nice to see people going out on the weekends and getting some normalcy back,” one UVM...
BURLINGTON, VT
KHON2

Hawaii reports 80 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 80 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Oct. 19. There are 42 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 6 on the Big Island, 2 on Kauai, 14 on Maui, and 16 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 82,591. The...
HAWAII STATE
TravelPulse

Hawaii Travel: When Will Hawaii Call For Tourists to Return?

As Hawaii marks one year since the inception of its Safe Travels Hawaii program – arguably the most restrictive COVID-19 protocols in the country – the question now becomes when the islands will issue a call for tourists to return. Hawaii Gov. David Ige said two months ago that “now...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Governor welcomes travelers as COVID counts and hospitalizations drop

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi's COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations have declined to the point where the islands are ready to welcome travelers once again, the governor said Tuesday. Gov. David Ige said vacationers and business travelers are welcome to return to the islands starting Nov. 1. His announcement comes nearly two...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
abc17news.com

Bali welcomes back foreign travelers as COVID cases subside

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian resort island of Bali is welcoming international travelers to its shops and white-sand beaches for the first time in more than a year. They must be vaccinated, test negative, hail from certain countries, quarantine for five days and heed restrictions in public. President Joko Widodo credited Bali’s high vaccination rate for the decision to reopen the island. Indonesia’s COVID-19 caseload has also declined considerably since peaking around 56,000 daily in July. The number of foreign arrivals to the island dropped six-fold last year. A hotel manager hoped the occupancy rate would return to normal, saying “We have been waiting for this moment for so long.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Hawaii wants vaccinated tourists to return, starting Nov. 1

In August, as the delta surge overwhelmed Hawaii hospitals, Gov. David Ige (D) had a message for the tourists who were pouring into the state: “Now is not the time to visit the islands.”. On Tuesday, he had a new message: Starting Nov. 1, come on back — especially if...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
johnnyjet.com

Great News! Hawaii is Welcoming Back Certain Visitors on November 1

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I wrote a post back on August 24th about 10 good reasons to postpone your Hawaii trip. The reason was because Governor Ige of Hawaii pleaded with tourists not to come. He said, “Our hospitals are reaching capacity and our ICUs are filling up. Now is not a good time to travel to Hawaii.” He added, “It will take six to seven weeks to see significant change in the number of COVID cases. It is a risky time to be traveling right now. Everyone, residents and visitors alike, should reduce travel to essential business activities only.”
HAWAII STATE
Daily Gate City

Spain's 'human towers' return post-pandemic rules

A traditional festival has resumed in the northeastern region of Catalonia. For the first time since the pandemic, there were no restrictions on the number of people attending the human towers performance. (Oct 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Back#Covid 19#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Houston Chronicle

Routes: SFO-Dublin and Canada, Hawaii welcomes back visitors, holiday airfares are rising, and more

In this week’s roundup, higher demand and rising fuel prices are driving significant increases in airfares as the year-end holidays approach; Aer Lingus will resume service to San Francisco International; low-cost Canadian carrier Flair Airlines plans two new SFO routes in the spring; international news from Delta Airlines, Singapore Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Qantas Airways; Hawaii’s governor says visitors are welcome again starting Nov. 1 as COVID caseload eases; JetBlue Airways schedules its new A220s for transcontinental service to San Jose; Alaska Airlines will drop some California routes next year; Delta unveils a big boost in New York City schedules; United Airlines sees a record year for international travel in 2022; Southwest Airlines' massive cancellations this month cost it $75 million; Southwest adds new perks for its Chase cardholders; and Los Angeles International Airport opens a giant “state-of-the-art” parking facility.
HAWAII STATE
Daily Gate City

Manatees die in record numbers amid food scarcity

Florida has experienced an unprecedented die-off of manatees in 2021, with 959 documented deaths as of Oct. 1. State figures show that's already more deaths than in any other full year on record. (Oct. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
FLORIDA, MO
Daily Gate City

California Gov. Newsom gets vaccine booster shot

California Governor Gavin Newsom was given a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot at an Oakland clinic on Wednesday. Newsom was eligible for the booster because he received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine earlier this year. (Oct. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nickiswift.com

The Tragedy Of Deadliest Catch Only Gets Sadder

Since it first aired in 2005, "Deadliest Catch" has been a huge ratings winner for the Discovery Channel. 2020's Season 16 reeled in an average of 2.2 million viewers, increasing 7% over the previous year (as per Pop Culture). The series has proved so popular that it even spawned two spin-offs, "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove" and "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline."
TV SERIES
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy