Velvet Underground documentary gets to the heart of the band's radical magic

By Fresh Air
capeandislands.org
 7 days ago

Todd Haynes' inventive, immersive movie is full...

www.capeandislands.org

KEYT

Todd Haynes: Finding the frequency of the Velvet Underground

The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno’s quip that the band didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band. You won’t hear that line in Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground,” nor will you see a montage of famous faces talking about their vast influence. You won’t even really hear a fairly full Velvet Underground track until nearly an hour into the two-hour film. Haynes, the filmmaker of “Carol,” “I’m Not There” and “Far From Heaven,” denies the conventional, just as the Velvet Underground did. His movie, which arrives Friday in theaters and on Apple TV+, is, like the Velvets, boldly artful, a little confrontational and stimulating.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Michael Stipe, superfan, on the 'beautiful queerness' of the Velvet Underground

Michael Stipe first heard the Velvet Underground when, as an Army brat living in southern Illinois, he happened upon the band's music in the sale bin. Speaking by phone last week, he recalled: "I went to the local hardware store, which had a record section, and I found an 8-track tape of the Velvet Underground's 'Loaded' and an 8-track tape of the New York Dolls first album. I bought them for 99 cents each."
ROCK MUSIC
Washington City Paper

Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground Is a Hallucinatory Time Capsule

In a 1989 interview with The New York Times, The Velvet Underground vocalist and guitarist Lou Reed said, “There’s a joke that we didn’t sell many records, but that everyone who bought them went out and started a band.” This observation has been revised over the years—it apparently was first said by Brian Eno in 1982—but it remains in the imagination for rock ’n’ roll obsessives because it speaks to the band’s mystique. To this day, liking The Velvet Underground can feel like being a part of a hip cohort who mix sophistication with rebellion. The Velvet Underground, a documentary film by Todd Haynes, taps into that feeling without being too obvious about it. This is Haynes’ first nonfiction film, and his unusual approach gives an impression of the New York City art scene in the 1960s without the usual navel-gazing about the band’s influence.
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Andrew Bird & Lucius Cover The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’

Andrew Bird and Lucius shared a video featuring a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs.” Bird and Lucius initially recorded the song for the recently released I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico compilation. Andrew Bird played violin, sang and is accompanied by...
MUSIC
Cult of Mac

The Velvet Underground pays tribute to the ’60s coolest band [Apple TV+ review]

In The Velvet Underground, the coolest band of the ’60s finally gets the biodoc treatment from a director who engaged with the group’s legacy throughout his career. Todd Haynes and Apple TV+ finally bring you the story of The Velvet Underground, the band that created punk rock and broke rock ‘n’ roll.
MUSIC
Vanity Fair

Todd Haynes Explains Why Nobody Did It Like the Velvet Underground

The most famous thing ever said about The Velvet Underground—a quote attributed to Brian Eno—is that even though their first album sold poorly, everyone who bought it started a band. But you won’t hear anyone repeat that old saw in Todd Haynes’s invigorating documentary about the group. This movie is way too cool for anything like that.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Interview: Todd Haynes on the experimental artistry of ‘The Velvet Underground’ and the timelessness of radical counterculture

Filmmaker Todd Haynes has always admired glam rock and the experimental, proto-punk scene of the 1960s and 1970s. The rebellious, avant-garde genre of music even inspired him to make the Oscar-nominated Velvet Goldmine in 1998, which, in turn took inspiration from artists such as David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground. It wasn’t until nearly two decades later that Haynes would have a chance to explore one of the film’s primary influences in fervent detail with the documentary The Velvet Underground.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

New 'Velvet Underground' film focuses on that fine, fine music

Director Todd Haynes directly connects the drone-rock band — of which it's been said that every one of its fans became a big-time musician (including members of R.E.M. and Nirvana) — to the beat poets, experimental filmmaking and music that influenced it. Haynes is a bit too focused on the early years of the band, when singer Nico briefly drifted into its orbit, and he pays too little attention to drummer Maureen Tucker. But he wisely steers the doc away from PBS "American Masters" territory to something much stranger and more exciting. Apple TV Plus; also opening Friday at Lagoon Cinema in Mpls.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Todd Haynes’ ‘Velvet Underground’ goes deep into seminal band’s emergence from Warhol scene

It’s often said that the Velvet Underground only sold a thousand albums, but everyone who bought one started a band. While it is hard to overstate the narrow but pervasive influence this band held over what was to come in the world of rock, the new documentary “The Velvet Underground,” from director Todd Haynes, does not unravel that mystery so much as disappear into the whirlpool of mid-’60s downtown New York subculture that swirled around Andy Warhol.
MOVIES
Seattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Dopesick,’ ‘The Velvet Underground,’ ‘Free Guy,’ spooky shows and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. “Dopesick” (TV-MA), based on a nonfiction book by Beth Macy, looks at OxyContin, Big Pharma and how the opioid crisis ravaged rural America through a limited series drama. Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson star. Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive on Wednesdays. (Hulu)
TV SERIES
48hills.org

How Todd Haynes captured The Velvet Underground’s transgressive impact

One of The Velvet Underground’s greatest advantages—the band’s discordant drone and jarring lyrics—was also its greatest liability. Named after Michael Leigh’s S&M-themed novel, the pioneering ‘60s group lived up to its moniker, singing streetwise songs about homosexuality, drugs, and kinky roleplay. Too out there for the times, The Velvet Underground—composed...
kios.org

KIOS at the Movies: The Velvet Underground

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND is now playing at Film Streams and on Apple TV+. KIOS @ the Movies: The Hottest August with filmmaker Brett Story. Today on KIOS AT THE MOVIES, Joshua LaBure, sits down with filmmaker Brett Story to talk about her 2019 documentary THE HOTTEST AUGUST. The Hottest August...
MOVIES
capeandislands.org

'Sellout' explores how anti-establishment views in punk puts bands in a tough spot

For as long as there's been a mainstream culture, there have been artists pushing back against it. But if you're the kind of band that earned its cred giving the finger to corporate suits, how do you navigate shaking their hand for your shot at rock stardom? Well, that's the question at the center of the new book "Sellout" from music writer Dan Ozzi. He spoke with NPR's Andrew Limbong about a moment starting in the mid-'90s that had major labels scouring local punk scenes looking for the next Nirvana.
ROCK MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

50 Best Documentaries of All Time

During the widespread COVID lockdowns of 2020, scores of Americans decided to learn something new in their idle time, taking up sourdough baking, woodworking, or bird watching. Many also turned to documentaries to stimulate their minds. Documentaries were, in fact, the fastest growing genre on streaming platforms in 2020.   The age of streaming has made […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Anya Taylor-Joy on Why She Opted to Sing A Cappella in ‘Last Night in Soho’: “It Adds Vulnerability”

Although Anya Taylor-Joy sang a few bars in Emma and during the live-action opening of the animated Playmobil: The Movie, the actress says filmmaker Edgar Wright offered her the part of aspiring singer Sandie in his Last Night in Soho before confirming with his own ears that she could carry a tune. “The first time he properly heard me sing was when we were doing the scene, and he was so gracious because he understands how I feel about characters,” explained the 25-year-old on the red carpet at the film’s Monday night premiere on a rainy night in L.A. The scene...
MUSIC
IndieWire

John C. Reilly Saw ‘Licorice Pizza’ and Compares Alana Haim to Joaquin Phoenix: ‘Can’t Take Eyes Off Her’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” is one of the most anticipated films still to come in 2020, but one person lucky enough to have seen the coming-of-age drama is John C. Reilly. Anderson and Reilly are longtime friends and collaborators on “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights,” and “Magnolia.” The actor even has a small supporting role in “Licorice Pizza,” which centers on the love story between characters played by Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim (making her acting debut amid a successful music career as a member of the rock band Haim). Reilly and Haim...
MOVIES

