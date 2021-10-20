CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beirut – “Fisher Island Sound”

By Peter Helman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeirut, the globetrotting indie-pop band that began as the solo project of Zach Condon, has announced Artifacts, a double-album collection of unreleased tracks, EPs, and B-sides tracing Beirut’s evolution all the way back to a 14-year-old Condon’s earliest recordings. “When the decision came to re-release this collection, I found myself digging...

MUSIC
Stereogum

Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “Curly Q”

In the two years since they released their album Cosmic Thrill Seekers, the antic Albany emo band Prince Daddy & The Hyena have built up a serious audience for themselves. Last month, for instance, the band opened a massive Central Park benefit show with Joyce Manor, Turnover, and Tigers Jaw. Today, Prince Daddy & The Hyena have announced that they’ve signed with Pure Nose Records, and they’ve also dropped a new song called “Curly Q.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Langley Schools Music Project’s Innocence & Despair Turns 20

With its shout-outs to “Silly Willy From Philly” and “Mademoiselle Kitty,” Wings’ “Venus And Mars/Rock Show” medley was essentially a children’s song when Paul McCartney released it in 1975. As such, it’s a perfect introduction to the young artists of the Langley Schools Music Project. When they covered the song in 1977, they were all between 9 and 12 years old, with almost no proper music training among them, conducted by a teacher in way over his head. But they sound like they’re having the time of their lives. There are issues with pitch and timing, including some tambourines that are nearly a full beat behind, but the kids’ enthusiasm sells the performance, especially when they’re gleefully shouting McCartney’s lyrics about Jimmy Page and Madison Square Garden and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. Stripped of its association with one of the biggest pop idols in the world, their cover recaptures a pure excitement for music — not the joy of seeing a good show, but the innocent thrill of singing a fun melody with all your friends. For a brief few minutes, these kids are the real rock stars.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. A bunch of us are down...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Midlake – “Meanwhile…”

Midlake’s last album, Antiphon, was released in 2013, and it saw guitarist Eric Pulido stepping up into a new role as lead singer after the departure of the band’s first singer. The members of the band have had some excursions since then, but went on hiatus and haven’t released another album since. But today they’re announcing a new full-length, FOR THE SAKE OF BETHEL WOODS, which will be out in March. It was produced by John Congleton and takes inspiration from the site of the original Woodstock, which is where Midlake’s Jesse Chandler grew up after his father moved there permanently after attending the fest in 1969.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Anxious – “In April”

The Connecticut band Anxious are a fun little puzzle: They’re a hardcore band, but they don’t play hardcore. The members of Anxious all come from the hardcore world, and they mostly tour and play shows in that world. (The band shares members with One Step Closer, who just released the great debut album This Place You Know.) But Anxious’ sound pulls more from ’00s emo and pop-punk, though bits of hardcore sometimes show through. Their sound is sweet and sloppy and extremely catchy, and there’s a whole lot of joy in it.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Shygirl – “CLEO”

Artist To Watch Shygirl returned for a minute over the summer with the slowthai collaboration “BDE,” which appeared on Shygirl BLU, the live realization of her ALIAS EP. Now, the UK vocalist is back again with a bumping new song called “CLEO.”. Opening with dramatic, cinematic strings, “CLEO” clicks into...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream The Ire’s Impressive New Goth-Punk EP CS

The Ire, a death-rock band from Philadelphia, got together a few years ago, and they released their demo in January of 2019. Right from the beginning, the band had an admirable sense of sweep and churn. The Ire play a catchy and melodic form of post-punk that’s not too far-removed from Pornography-era Cure. Today, the band has followed up that demo with CS, a short new cassette release that’s even more assured and graceful.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Gulfer – “End Of The World”

The Montreal band Gulfer bring an intricate and melodic take on emo, and they’ve been jamming out some powerful new songs lately: “Look” on a split with Charmer, “Neighbors” as a one-off. Today, Gulfer have dropped a new song that builds from a nerve-jangled beginning to a fiery conclusion. “End...
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Yaeji & OHHYUK – “29” & “Year To Year”

Yaeji released her debut full-length mixtape WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던, last year and she’s put out a few songs since then, including one that was initially a CD-exclusive track and a single that utilized a bunch of PAC-MAN video game sounds. Today, she’s sharing two new songs, “29” and “Year To Year,” both collaborations with OHHYUK, the leader of Seoul-based group HYUKOH. “29” straight up sounds like Yaeji fronting a rock band, which as you might imagine sounds pretty cool; on “Year To Year,” Yaeji and OHHYUK’s vocals blend together against a spacey throb.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Morning View Turns 20

With two decades of hindsight, it’s kind of funny to notice how at war with themselves music critics seemed regarding Incubus, especially by the time the unapologetically SoCal troupe released their fourth studio album, Morning View. As has been unendingly discussed, especially now with all of these other era-adjacent anniversaries, rock music was a tricky subject in the late ’90s and early 2000s. The Strokes were only juuuust getting around to putting their nonchalant, retrofied spin on the genre, and for the six-ish years prior, a successful radio rock band was probably going to be lumped in with Korn, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Drowning Pool, and the rest of the Ozzfest lineup. Incubus were not quite as easy to categorize, though goodness knows promoters tried, frequently dumping them in the nu-metal bucket on the festival circuit. Sure, Incubus’ earliest work went Deftones-hard, but then you also had acoustic, mid-tempo ballads like “Drive” and a gentle, oft-shirtless lead singer, and, welp, now the pop kids who loved *NSYNC and Britney could rock out a little too. I should know — I was one of them.
MUSIC
Stereogum

We Love Life

It had been three and a half years since Pulp released an album, and everything had changed. The band’s whole existence had already been a long, strange trip — from youthful iterations mostly existing in obscurity in the ‘80s, to beginning to incorporate more dance influences, to the massive breakthroughs during Britpop’s mid-‘90s heyday. After all of that, there was the crash landing of 1998’s This Is Hardcore — the fallout from fame and partying, the ugly and bleak late nights on the other side of everything. That, in a way, could’ve already been Pulp’s conclusion. It was an endpoint from the stories they told on His ’N’ Hers and Different Class, and it arrived in the 1997/1998 moment when Britpop was undergoing its great collective comedown, as the albums sprawled and egos frayed and the whole heady moment had gone about as far as it could go.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Stream Parannoul’s New Split LP With Asian Glow & sonhos tomam conta

Parannoul, a semi-anonymous college student from Seoul, became a minor underground sensation with this year’s sophomore album To See The Next Part Of The Dream, a blown-out lo-fi shoegaze-emo hybrid of epic proportions. The album cracked our midyear best albums list and made Parannoul’s Bandcamp account a must-follow. Today that...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Obongjayar – “Message In A Hammer”

Obongjayar, the Nigerian-born and London-based singer, stepped onto our radar a few years ago, delivering floaty and authoritative hooks on tracks for XL Recordings founder Richard Russell’s Everything Is Recorded project. Since then, Obongjayar has stayed busy. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Afrobeats producer Sarz on the Sweetness EP, and he’s also been on tracks with artists like Little Simz and Pa Salieu recently. Now, Obongjayar is at work on his as-yet-untitled debut album, and he released its first single today.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Dijon – “Rodeo Clown”

Dijon is releasing his debut solo album, Absolutely, next week. He formally announced it last week with a live performance video of its opening track, “Big Mike’s,” and we’ve gotten one proper single, “Many Times,” from it too. Today, he’s sharing another new song, “Rodeo Clown,” which boasts some twangy, sliding guitars and a crackling vocal performance from Dijon, who really sings his heart out here. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Story Behind Every Song On Spirit Was’ Debut Album Heaven’s Just A Cloud

It’s a good time to be a LVL UP fan. Though the band broke up in 2018, all three of its principal songwriters have kept going: Mike Caridi co-runs the label Double Double Whammy and has his own project, the Glow; Dave Benton is Trace Mountains, whose new album HOUSE OF CONFUSION is out today; and Nick Corbo has just released his debut full-length as Spirit Was, Heaven’s Just A Cloud. (Greg Rutkin, LVL UP’s drummer, has played with all three of his former bandmate’s new ventures.)
MUSIC
Stereogum

Penelope Isles – “Terrified”

Penelope Isles, the Brighton-based indie-rock group whom we named one of the Best New Bands Of 2019 thanks to songs like the sprawling epic “Gnarbone,” are blessing us with their Dave Fridmann-mixed sophomore album Which Way To Happy in just a couple of weeks. We’ve already heard early tracks “Sailing Still,” “Iced Gems,” and “Sudoku.” And now they’re sharing “Terrified,” which the band’s Jack Wolter says is “about those days when you’re dying inside but have to pop out to the shop, bumping into someone, having to put on a magic show, pretending to appear that everything is OK.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

ABBA – “Just A Notion”

Last month, Swedish pop legends ABBA announced their first album in 40 years, Voyage, and shared two new songs from it, “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” Voyage is due out next week, and before that ABBA are sharing one more single, “Just A Notion,” which they first teased on TikTok earlier this week.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Coldplay Cover Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman” In Seattle

Coldplay’s Chris Martin sang Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman” with Eddie Vedder at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016. And last night, when Coldplay played the grand opening of Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena in a sold-out show livestreamed by Amazon, they took the opportunity to perform “Nothingman” again. “So because we’re...
SEATTLE, WA
Stereogum

Stream Angel Du$t’s Great New Power-Pop Album YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs

Angel Du$t have come a long way since 2016, when they released their sophomore LP Rock The Fuck On Forever and became a Stereogum Band To Watch. Justice Tripp, frontman of the truly great Baltimore hardcore band Trapped Under Ice, formed Angel Du$t in 2014, and the band features three members of Turnstile, another band from that whole Trapped Under Ice family tree. Early on, Angel Du$t worked as a channel for Tripp’s more melodic ideas, but even though they had a whole lot of Lemonheads in their DNA, they were still recognizably a hardcore band. These days, they’re something else entirely.
MUSIC

