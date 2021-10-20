CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida School To Require Vaccinated Students To Stay Home For 30 Days After Each Dose

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA private school in Florida is requiring students who receive a Covid-19 vaccine to quarantine at home for 30 days after each dose of the vaccine. In an effort to limit students’ absences, the school has urged parents and guardians to hold off on getting their child vaccinated until summer, when...

www.romper.com

Comments / 1

Related
cbslocal.com

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that...
MARYLAND STATE
romper.com

Texas Students Sue After Being Suspended From School For Having Long Hair

Seven Texas students are suing a Houston school district after they were suspended for having long hair, something the district considers to be a violation of its dress and grooming policies. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against Magnolia Independent School District on Thursday, alleging the policy barring male students from having long hair constitutes gender discrimination, making it a violation of the students’ Constitutional rights and Title IX.
TEXAS STATE
kq2.com

Florida education agency to investigate private school ordering pupils who get a vaccine shot to stay home

The Florida Department of Education on Thursday sent a letter to the Centner Academy, a Miami private school with a controversial policy for students who get vaccine shots. Centner Academy has asked parents to keep their children home for 30 days if their child has received a Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to a letter sent to parents and obtained by CNN affiliate WSVN. The letter cites false and disproved claims about the impact of the inoculation.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

Centner Academy co-owner discusses changing course on policy asking students who receive COVID-19 vaccine to stay home for 30 days

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade charter school that has garnered worldwide attention for its controversial COVID-19 policies is changing course on its most recent issue. School co-founder Leila Centner told Local 10 News’ Sanela Sabovic that she’s backing away from having students who have received the COVID-19 vaccine quarantine for 30 days.
MIAMI, FL
MassLive.com

Massachusetts schools cannot require negative COVID test for a student’s return to class after holidays or vacations, DESE says

With the holiday season on the horizon, Massachusetts education officials have said schools cannot require a negative COVID-19 test for a student’s return to school after holidays or vacations. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reiterated the point in a frequently asked questions document issued Monday and encouraged people...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTHI

Miami private school makes bogus claims about vaccines while ordering pupils who get a shot to stay home for 30 days

A Miami private school, which previously asked teachers not to get the Covid-19 vaccine or they wouldn't be allowed to return this school year, has now asked parents to keep their children home for 30 days if their child has received a vaccine dose, citing false and disproved claims about the impact of the inoculation, according to a letter sent to parents and obtained by CNN affiliate WSVN.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Private Schools#Covid 19 Vaccines#Florida School#Wsvn#Centner Academy#Cnn
WLTX.com

Claflin University to require COVID vaccine for students and staff

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University is requiring students and staff to be fully vaccinated beginning January 2022. That requirement will also apply to homecoming in November. "Because of the number of students without the vaccines, we had to cut back on the events we wanted to have," said Dr. Leroy...
ORANGEBURG, SC
beaconjournal.com

'Kids are missing too much school': Students can now stay in class after COVID-19 exposure

Unmasked and unvaccinated K-12 students and staff members can remain in class after in-school exposure to the virus if they wear a mask for 14 days under new state guidance. Students exposed to the virus can participate in sports or other extracurricular activities if they wear a mask whenever reasonably possible and test negative immediately after knowing they've been exposed and again five to seven days after that exposure, according to guidance released Monday.
EDUCATION
Whittier Daily News

California students’ vaccine requirements: Letters

Re “Vaccine rules spur school walkouts” (Oct. 19):. Those who support the directive that children be vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend school justify their position by listing vaccines already required to attend school, vaccines available and administered to children under age 5. The California Education Code states that children who turn 5 by September 1 must be admitted to school. With the expected vaccine, in order to achieve full protection, a child would have to turn 5 roughly six weeks before the start of the school year. We now have conflicting rules. The other glaring difference is that for all intents and purposes, vaccines required for school are essentially “one and done.” It is being suggested that people will need to get yearly COVID-19 vaccines in the same way that they get flu shots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Daily Mail

Miami private school that charges $30k-a-year orders students who've had COVID vaccine to stay home for 30 DAYS afterwards over fears they'll 'infect' unvaccinated students

Students at a $30,000 a year private school in Miami will have to take a month off after receiving each dose of a COVID vaccine, as school officials fear they will infect unvaccinated students. In a letter, the school's Chief Operating Officer, Bianca Erickson informed parents of students at the...
EDUCATION
sandiegouniontribune.com

About 1,700 Ramona students miss school on day of vaccine protest

About one-third — or 1,730 — of Ramona Unified School District’s students skipped school Monday as part of a statewide protest of California’s upcoming COVID-19 vaccination requirement. That number is 36 percent of Ramona Unified’s 5,000 students, said Superintendent Theresa Grace. Typically about 250 to 300 students don’t show during...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Anchorage Daily News

Miami school says vaccinated students must stay home for 30 days in case they’re ‘shedding,’ citing discredited conspiracy theory

In April, a Miami private school made national headlines for barring teachers who got a coronavirus vaccine from interacting with students. Last week, the school made another startling declaration, but this time to the parents: If you vaccinate your child, they’ll have to stay home for 30 days after each shot.
EDUCATION
romper.com

Covid Vaccine Needles For Kids Will Be Different — Here’s Why

In the coming days, the FDA’s independent advisory committee will meet and is expected to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization in children ages 5 to 11. With approval on the horizon, the White House has announced plans to get kids vaccinated... and, interestingly, smaller Covid vaccine needles are a big part of it.
KIDS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Require vaccines for students

Our family wholeheartedly supports a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all eligible Portland Public Schools students and staff. The district already has a mandate for staff and is considering one for students ages 12 and up, which should be expanded to encompass younger age ranges as those vaccines win FDA approval. Arguments against a COVID vaccine mandate are based on politics and conspiracy theories, rather than common sense, science, logic and reason.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy