Florida School To Require Vaccinated Students To Stay Home For 30 Days After Each Dose

Re “Vaccine rules spur school walkouts” (Oct. 19):. Those who support the directive that children be vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend school justify their position by listing vaccines already required to attend school, vaccines available and administered to children under age 5. The California Education Code states that children who turn 5 by September 1 must be admitted to school. With the expected vaccine, in order to achieve full protection, a child would have to turn 5 roughly six weeks before the start of the school year. We now have conflicting rules. The other glaring difference is that for all intents and purposes, vaccines required for school are essentially “one and done.” It is being suggested that people will need to get yearly COVID-19 vaccines in the same way that they get flu shots.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO