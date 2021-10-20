CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latavius Murray (ankle) doesn't practice Wednesday

Cover picture for the articleMurray exited the team's Week 6 game against the Chargers with...

Related
FanSided

Ravens provide updates on Bradley Bozeman, Latavius Murray injuries

The Baltimore Ravens emerged as the victors in Sunday’s Week 6 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers, but they didn’t come away unscathed. The team saw a few key players leave early with injuries, but only one of them returned for the remainder of the game. Linebacker Patrick Queen, center...
NFL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Native, Current Baltimore Ravens RB Latavius Murray Injures Ankle During Win Against Chargers

(CBS) – Brevard County native and current Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray injured his ankle during the Ravens 34-6 blowout win against the Chargers on Sunday. Freeman led the Ravens in rushing yards, topping Lamar Jackson by two. All three of Freeman, Le’Veon Bell, and Latavius Murray got into the end zone, but Murray was later forced out of the game due to an ankle injury.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Ravens injury report: Latavius Murray, Sammy Watkins will not play

The Cincinnati Bengals are lucky to be so healthy for such a crucial midseason game. Their week of practice concluded Friday afternoon with the vast majority of their roster fully participating. That said, it’s up in the air whether or not backup cornerback and special teamer Jalen Davis (ankle) will...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Fantasy#American Football#Bell
