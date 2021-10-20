CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

These two Florida commits have moved into the 247Sports Top 100

By David Rosenberg
 7 days ago
247Sports updated its 2022 recruit rankings on Wednesday and two Florida commits have moved into the top 100. Athlete Isaiah Bond moved up from No. 148 to No. 83 and cornerback Julian Humphrey jumped from No. 116 to No. 85.

Bond is now the highest rated Florida commitment on 247Sports’ rankings, replacing the recently de-committed Shemar James. Both Bond and Humphrey are now rated higher than James, but he is still the highest rated on the 247Sports Composite List.

Humphrey has continued to take visits despite his commitment back in May. Georgia and Texas A&M are both keeping looking to flip him, but Florida is staying close too with an assistant coach set to attend Humphrey’s next game. Bond is a bit of a different story. He said he was locked into UF after visiting for the Alabama game earlier in the year.

Quarterback Nick Evers is Florida’s next highest-rated commit at No. 119. After moving up from No. 197, Evers is the next likely candidate to break into the top 100. The loss of James was a big blow to the Gators program, but at least the top players still committed are trending up.

Florida is still in play for some of the nation’s top uncommitted prospects, including the nation’s top receiver Evan Stewart. He moved up from No.8 to No. 4 overall, and landing him would be huge for Florida. Texas is now the crystal ball favorite, but it’s still a tight race.

