The Blackhawks are off to a dreadful start to the 2021-22 season, to say the least. After three games, the team is 0-2-1. They’ve let in goals in less than a minute in two separate games. All the various transactions made by Stan Bowman were supposed to improve the team, but they look to be absolutely terrible. Maybe it’s not fair, and it’s early in the season. Maybe. At the same time, someone needs to be held accountable.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO