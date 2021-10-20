After an electric first start, where does Caleb Williams land on USA TODAY Sports QB rankings

There is not a single quarterback that has flipped the college football world on its head this season quite like Caleb Williams. After waiting in the wings while fans called for him to replace the starting quarterback he was behind on the depth chart, Williams galvanized his team in their biggest game against the Texas Longhorns.

Williams has seen a lot of press over the last three weeks. Well, that’s not going to stop as long as he continues to play as he has in his last six quarters.

His first start against TCU was scintillating and that’s earned him a spot in USA TODAY Sports list of top quarterbacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Paul Myerberg of USA Today has him listed at number seven behind the likes of Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, and C.J. Stroud. He also went on to say this:

The Sooners didn’t top 430 yards of offense in their first four games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Since Williams took over against Texas, OU has gone for 662 yards and 525 yards on 8.5 yards per play. The improvement on offense joins an improved defense to finally justify the preseason hype around the Sooners’ chances of winning the national title. – Myerburg

The belief that a second year of Spencer Rattler would allow the Sooners to take a major step forward offensively was a sound one. However, it never manifested that way due to a combination of factors. Regardless, Lincoln Riley has seemingly made the switch and Williams has people changing tunes about Oklahoma’s legitimacy as a contender for the national title.

Williams will have the chance to improve on this ranking this weekend as Oklahoma travels to face the lowly Kansas Jayhawks.

Another clinical performance like the one he produced against TCU could create a tidal wave of support for his Heisman candidacy.

One thing’s for certain, Caleb Williams will not likely stay at number seven as the season goes along.