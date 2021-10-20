Chloë Grace Moretz Hunts Robots in First Look at Hulu Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Mother/Android’ (Photos)

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
Pumpkin spice lattes, changing leaves, and scary movies: October is back, and this year, we’re mixing up the movies and television shows that we watch on Netflix, and there’s nothing quite as spine-tingling as the supernatural. Article continues below advertisement. Many classic horror films fall into the paranormal category, and...
If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
If you love high stakes, you're in luck. A lot of the best shows and movies coming out this week are dealing with matters of life and death. In Season 2 of Netflix's Another Life, the whole planet is at stake. Killers are on the loose in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer, Netflix's You, and technically HBO's Succession. If that's not your speed, you do have a few great options: Apple TV+ is dropping a cool new Todd Haynes-directed documentary on The Velvet Underground, and NBC is wife-swapping whole families in Home Sweet Home.
Retro-future sci-fi romp The Invincible is the upcoming thriller from some folks formerly of The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Dying Light, and others. It's based on the sci-fi novel of the same title from the 60s by Polish author Stanisław Lem. The first we saw of The Invincible last year was mostly a teaser set to some nice tunes, but now there's a full cutscene-style trailer to check out and it sure does look like some classic space stuff.
Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star.
Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips.
“No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
Ryan Gosling and director Derek Cianfrance will reunite on “Wolfman,” the latest monster movie from Universal Pictures.
Gosling and Cianfrance previously teamed on the Oscar-nominated romantic drama “Blue Valentine” and acclaimed thriller “The Place Beyond the Pines.”
Cianfrance is taking over directing duties from Leigh Whannell (“The Invisible Man”), who had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. Cianfrance will also write the script. It is not clear what the new version of “Wolfman” will look like, but the movie is expected to be a modern take on the story about a man who is bitten and transforms...
The second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining will stream Nov. 24. In the second season, Bayside High is back in session, despite the Season 1 finale teasing the emergence of COVID-19 in the world of the show. Now, the students are getting ready to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, with Mac (Mitchell Hoog) seeing it as a way to finally get out of his father Zack’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) shadow. Meanwhile, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) finds herself paying more attention to her love life than she wants to; Jamie (Belmont Cameli) leans on Lexi (Josie Totah) in the wake of his parents’ divorce — with Lexi struggling to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) looks for a new outlet after football gets canceled; DeVante (Dexter Darden) enters into a relationship with a rich Bayside girl; and Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) grow closer.
Never play games with Lucifer. So warns the new posters for Gwendoline Christie‘s character, the Ruler of Hell, in the upcoming DC series The Sandman for Netflix, based on Neil Gaiman‘s landmark comic book series. The new photos were unveiled by Warner Bros. Television as part of DC FanDome 2021....
Hulu has announced a premiere date of December 17th for its new feature “Mother/Android” starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Algee Smith and directed by “The Batman” scribe Mattson Tomlin. Moretz plays a pregnant woman soon to give birth who, along with her boyfriend Sam (Smith), are on the run to...
The comedy-drama, billed as “anti-historical,” satirizes the story of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. Elle Fanning stars as Catherine in the series, which charts Catherine’s rise to power as well as her marriage to Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow also star.
Ahead of its digital release this Tuesday, a trailer and poster have arrived online for writer-director Paul Catalanotto’s sci-fi thriller The Thing Inside Us which follows Daniel (Chad Graham) as he documents his wife Shelly’s (Christine Tonry) sleepwalking, which he discovers has a very sinister cause; take a look here…
The career of director Garth Davis has taken some interesting turns, beginning with his Best Picture-nominated breakout, Lion. He followed that up a few years later with Mary Magdalene, a film he struggled to get made despite a cast of Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. After helping Jane Campion on episodes of Top of the Lake, he then landed the Tron 3 gig, although that film has been quiet ever since. And now Davis’ latest, a sci-fi thriller titled Foe, has found a home at Amazon Studios.
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is still almost two years away, but during Saturday’s DC FanDome 2021, the cast debuted a behind-the-scenes featurette that gave us our first look at Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren’s demigod supervillains. You can see for yourself below, but before we get to those images,...
James Gavins’ afrofuturistic, sci-fi thriller-based film “Cicada” explores a parallel universe in which a psychotherapy simulator will ease the trauma from Black history in America. It debuts this afternoon at 4 p.m. with a film screening followed by a panel discussion at the UW Union South Marquee Theater. “I’m kind...
Hulu’s released the first batch of photos from the sci-fi thriller Mother/Android starring Chloë Grace Moretz (The Miseducation of Cameron Post). The streaming service also announced they’ve set a December 17, 2021 premiere date. The new photos show off a little of the world in which the post-apocalyptic thriller is...
EXCLUSIVE: Hank Azaria (Brockmire, Ray Donovan), Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told, One Day at a Time), Alison Pill (Them, The Newsroom), Nick Podany (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on Broadway) and Dewshane Williams (The Umbrella Academy, In the Dark), are set to star alongside Billy Crudup in Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television. They round out the ensemble cast of the 10-episode, half-hour dramedy, which Crudup, Emmy winner for his role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, also executive produces.
Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, directed...
Before Jurassic Park, author Michael Crichton had another idea for an amusement park gone wrong. Although the epic HBO series Westworld has arguably eclipsed the 1973 film of the same name, the original movie is a creepy proto-cyberpunk classic that is worth another look. Here’s why you should binge the...
