Biden Town Hall Thursday To Be Held At Baltimore Center Stage, CNN Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Joe Biden’s CNN town hall on Thursday will be held at Baltimore Center Stage, representatives from the news network said.

The president will appear in the Pearlstone Theater, Baltimore Center Stage’s original performance space and largest room, with seating for up to 541 people, according to the theater company .

CNN on Monday announced President Biden would come to Baltimore later in the week to take questions on his administration’s legislative agenda during a live broadcast.

Anderson Cooper will moderate the event, which is set to air at 8 p.m. and last 90 minutes.

Audience members, who received invitations to participate in the town hall, will have to follow all local COVID-19 guidelines, a CNN spokesperson said at the time the event was announced.

Baltimore City still has an indoor mask mandate in effect.