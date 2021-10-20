Castlegar students help plant 1 million seeds for pollinators

Head on out to the Annett Nature Center for our Plant and Pollinator Palooza Halloween Hike. This non-scary hike is educational and fun for the whole family. You will be guided along the trail to meet the following characters: butterfly, bat, prairie blazing star, hummingbird and cup plant. After the hike you can make a craft and enjoy some treats. The cost is $4 per person and those under 3 are free. **Registration is required. Contact 515-961-6169 to register. **Hikes leave the nature center at 6:30, 6:40, 6:50, 7:00, 7:10, 7:20, and 7:30. Please arrive at the Annett Nature Center 5-10 minutes early to get checked in. The hikes leave the nature center at the scheduled times. In order to maintain the schedule throughout the entire night, we will not hold hikes. If you arrive late for your scheduled time, we will do our best to get you into the next open time, however that may be at the end of the night. We do have a maximum number of hikers per group time to avoid overcrowding, and to make sure everyone can hear at each stop on the trail.

