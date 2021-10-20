CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Delta Expanding Flights to St Thomas, St Maarten

By Caribbean Journal Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Airlines is expanding its flights service to the Caribbean, headlined by a pair of major routes, Caribbean Journal has learned. The carrier will be increasing its service to daily nonstop flights from New York to both St Thomas, US Virgin Islands and St Maarten. Both of the routes...

caribjournal.com

New Ferry to Operate Between St Maarten, Statia and Saba

A new ferry service is coming to the St Maarten-Statia-Saba triangle, Caribbean Journal has learned. Anguilla-based Blues and Blues has won the tender for the inter-island maritime route between the three islands. The company will operating the service on a 72-foot Sabre catamaran fast ferry called Makana, capable of carrying...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
caribjournal.com

Virgin Atlantic Just Launched Its First-Ever Flights to St Vincent

The United Kingdom’s Virgin Atlantic just launched its first-ever flights to the island of St Vincent. The new service between London Heathrow and Argyle International Airport is operating twice weekly, with flights on Sundays and Wednesdays. St Vincent and the Grenadines is currently open for tourism; fully vaccinated travelers need...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Delta Expands Facial Recognition to Domestic Flights in Atlanta

Delta Air Lines will expand its facial recognition program to domestic flights operating at its home hub at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper. Delta has used facial recognition at Hartsfield for international passengers since 2018. The program allows passengers who qualify to go through security...
ATLANTA, GA
caribjournal.com

St Maarten to Waive Testing Requirement for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

St Maarten will soon begin waiving pre-testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers, Caribbean Journal has learned. Beginning Nov. 1, fully vaccinated visitors will no longer require a test, antigen or PCR, to enter St Maarten. It’s a major change for the destination, and St Maarten is now the only Caribbean...
WORLD
caribjournal.com

More Americans Are Traveling to Jamaica

American travelers are helping to fuel the tourism rebound in Jamaica, officials said this week. That increased demand is leading to an expansion in airlift to the Caribbean island. That includes American Airlines, which will be up-gauging its aircraft on Montego Bay flights from Miami, Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth, with...
WORLD
caribjournal.com

Sonesta Expands in Cartagena

Sonesta has expanded its hotel in Cartagena, Colombia, Caribbean Journal has learned. The property had debuted a $2.5 million project that has added a new eight-story, 34-room tower. That raises the total number of rooms at the hotel to 152. The beachfront property is operated by GHL Hotels. “This new...
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

Caribbean Photo of the Week: Buck Island Off St Thomas

The latest Caribbean Photo comes from Caribbean Journal reader Nick Heinemann, who sent in this stunning shot of the Buck Island Lighthouse off the coast of St Thomas, US Virgin Islands. (Yes, there are two Buck Islands in the USVI — there’s also the famous Buck Island near St Croix).
PHOTOGRAPHY
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $49

Winter is quickly approaching, and so many of us, especially those of us who live in colder parts of the country, are looking for a way out. Compile the typical winter blues with the fact that we've been in a global pandemic for almost two years now and that the US and many other countries are loosening travel restrictions. It's the perfect storm for a busy winter. Southwest Airlines is making things a tad easier with flight deals as low as $49.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Virgin Atlantic Ups Flights To The US For Border Reopening

Virgin Atlantic will increase flights to the US on November 8th to coincide with the border reopening. With fully vaccinated travelers now allowed to fly to the US, Virgin will restore flights to Orlando and Las Vegas and up services to New York. Let’s find out more about the carrier’s plans.
TRAVEL
caribjournal.com

The Next Great Caribbean Waterfront Downtown Is in St Thomas

ST THOMAS — It’s always been one of the most stunning drives in the Caribbean: the waterfront route around the centuries-old downtown of Charlotte Amalie in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands. One one side, there’s the heart of historic Charlotte Amalie, anchored by the shopping on Main Street; on the...
LIFESTYLE
10 Tampa Bay

Allegiant announces low-cost flights from St. Pete to Akron

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People living in the Tampa Bay area will soon be able to fly to Akron, Ohio for as little as $59. Low-cost airline Allegiant is adding new nonstop routes from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to Akron-Canton Airport beginning March 4, 2022. Flights will operate twice weekly...
AKRON, OH
caribjournal.com

American Airlines Is Relaunching Another French Caribbean Route

American Airlines is set to relaunch another route from Miami to the French Caribbean, Caribbean Journal has learned. The nonstop flights will be operating twice weekly, with service on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board confirmed. The news comes as American Airlines is set to resume its popular...
LIFESTYLE
International Travel
caribjournal.com

Top Panama All-Inclusive Resort to Reopen

One of the top all-inclusive destinations in Panama is set to reopen on Nov. 19. Islas Secas, which is actually comprised of 14 privately-owned islands in the Gulf of Chiriqui, has a total of four Casita sites and three clamping-style tenting casitas. The property can sleep a total of 24...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

First London-New York flight after US travel ban lifts is selling for £1,740 – in economy

Normally November is the lowest of seasons for economy class travel across the North Atlantic, with no UK school holidays and only the US Thanksgiving celebration to stimulate demand.But following the announcement that travel from the UK to the US will reopen on Monday 8 November, air fares are soaring – with desperate travellers prepared to pay two or three times the normal rates to see loved ones, or return to properties left empty for 20 months.The first departures from the UK to the US after the border opens on 8 November will be on British Airways and, almost simultaneously,...
TRAVEL
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
caribjournal.com

Anguilla Is Updating Its Travel Rules for Visitors

Anguilla is updating its travel requirements for visitors ahead of the winter tourist season, Caribbean Journal has learned. They include the requirement that all visitors 18 and over must be fully vaccinated in order to be allowed entry to Anguilla; pregnant women are exempt from this requirement. Fully vaccinated means...
TRAVEL

