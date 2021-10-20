CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Metatron? MarkCo? Betting on Facebook’s new (Jewish) name

By Mira Fox
Forward
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe social media giant Facebook, which has come to include former competitors Snapchat and Instagram, is planning to change its corporate name to better reflect the wide variety of its offerings, The Verge reported Tuesday. The move is meant to highlight Zuckerberg as the architect of a “metaverse” —...

forward.com

Community Policy