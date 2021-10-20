Hill House Home’s Velvet Nap Dress Is Here (& Bound To Sell Out)

For a long time, it seemed as though many folks busted out fine jewelry exclusively for fancy occasions or special nights out. But what's the fun of only wearing pretty things sporadically? Everyday jewelry, on the other hand, instantly elevates whatever you're wearing, and it's so easy. Personally speaking, as a jewelry advocate, it's a damn joy to live in an era where piling on gold and silver has become as casual as putting on a T-shirt and jeans. Now, the question is: Where do you find reasonably priced, high-quality pieces that are worthy of daily wear? While there are plenty of flashy brands on the market, the one that recently caught our eyes is the UK-based sustainable jewelry line Monica Vinader, which makes a wide assortment of rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings perfect for layering and stacking. Monica Vinader, it should be noted, is also a low-key fave of stylish celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, and others.

