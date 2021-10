The British pound fell significantly on Wednesday only to turn around and show signs of life again. This is a hammer that was preceded by a shooting star, and it does in fact suggest that we are trying to build up enough inertia to make a bigger move. I would point out that the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA both sit just below the current trading area, and on top of the 1.37 handle. Because of this, I think there is a certain amount of support underneath that is going to continue to push this market in an upward direction.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO