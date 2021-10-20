3 Creative Ways to Serve Cocktails

Michter’s recently re-opened the Bar at Fort Nelson in Louisville. They were the last of the Louisville distillers to re-open during the recent pandemic. Rosemary was excited to go with appropriate precaution and have a Michter’s Barrel Strength Rye Manhattan. Michter’s has been cautious about the health of their employees and that is the reason for the long delay in reopening. They set a very high standard to get into the Fort Nelson Distillery. Anyone entering has to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask unless drinking at the bar. The bar has transparent partitions to protect their bartenders and other guests. It felt like a very safe experience.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO