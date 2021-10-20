3 Creative Ways to Serve Cocktails

While scrolling through Instagram one day, Helen Parker, DeVol’s creative director, stumbled across a photo that “had the ability to encapsulate everything I love,” she recalls. The post that stopped her in her tracks? A still life painting of a fish by American artist Wendy Prather Burwell. “It’s quite incredible that a piece of art can do that,” adds Parker. So when she decided to renovate the kitchen in her Victorian home in Leicestershire, England, Parker turned to the painting (which she bought ASAP) for inspiration. But first she had to get rid of the cheap chipboard cabinets and tired, grimy appliances. “Underneath it all, it was a beautiful room with arched sash windows, great proportions, and views into the walled garden,” she says.
Comments / 0