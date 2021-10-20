I-Chu Game Heads to Switch in Spring 2022

When Nintendo first announced the launch of the Switch way back in March 2017(!), I was immediately excited to try it out. Having been a longtime fan of Nintendo consoles, this one looked like nothing I'd tried before. And spoiler alert: It was! Years after buying mine (and tricking it out with Glossier stickers), I'm still obsessed with it. As such, when rumors started swirling about a new-and-improved Switch with a better, larger OLED display (which stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode; the original Switch has an LCD screen), and improved kickstand (a common gripe with the original model — it's tiny and a bit wobbly TBH), I was beyond stoked. I don't consider myself an intense gamer, but I still geek out over crowd-pleaser titles like Super Smash Brothers, Overcooked, the LEGO franchise, Animal Crossing, and Borderlands. I've always loved the storytelling aspect of video games, and how the best ones can really immerse you in the universe in a way that movies and TV can't. When Nintendo offered me the chance to test out the new OLED model, I was immediately game. Below, I compare it to the previous Switch and Switch Lite consoles and determine whether it's worth the investment.

