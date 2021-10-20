Puppy with PVC pipe stuck on neck on the mend

MANSFIELD (1080 KRLD) - An abused puppy brought to Mansfield Animal Care and Control is on the mend.

The four-month-old Great Pyrenees mix had a PVC pipe stuck around his neck when he was dropped off at Mansfield Animal Care and Control.

"It was fairly tight on his neck, I don't see how he got that on by himself," says Lori Strittmatter, Mansfield animal care and control manager. "It was a thicker PVC pipe, and there was no chance of getting it off."

After finding the puppy in obvious distress, Strittmatter immediately went into action.

"I noticed that some of the parks guys were next door," says Strittmatter. "And so I went over there and talked to them and explained the situation, and they came over."

And from there, shelter and parks workers teamed up to get the PVC pipe off of the puppy's neck.

"We sedated him rather quickly (and) rolled him across the parking lot over to the parks department, where they cut the PVC pipe off of his neck," says Strittmatter. "From when we started sedation to when we got it off was maybe five minutes."

In honor of the parks workers who helped come to the puppy's aid, the shelter named the puppy "Parker."

Strittmatter says Parker should be ready to be adopted sometime next week.

"We're hoping to get him in next week to be neutered," says Strittmatter; "and as soon as he's neutered, he will be available to go home with his new family."

