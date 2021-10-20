WATCH: This Couple Gets Engaged During A Lightsaber Battle At Comic-Con

ARTICLE – The year 2020 was a difficult one for pretty much everyone on the planet. We saw some seriously major catastrophes, some planetwide, some more localized. There were also innumerable minor personal tragedies, things like missed graduations, weddings, birthday parties, etc. For me, the cancellation of an in-person 2020 New York Comic Con, while very prudent, was a tough blow. As readers might be aware by now, I’ve attended Comic Conventions regularly since I was a kid, and haven’t missed a New York Comic Con since its inception. Cons are my happy place and missing my favorite one made a bad year that much worse.
