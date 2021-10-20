WATCH: This Couple Gets Engaged During A Lightsaber Battle At Comic-Con

For the first time during the pandemic era, a major Comic Con was held in person, and where there’s a Comic Con, there’s a cosplayer waiting for a chance to display their impressive handmade looks. Mask mandates and vaccination requirements didn’t stop fans from strutting their stuff around the showroom of the Javits Center at New York Comic Con 2021. Den of Geek was on the floor, bringing you on-the-ground coverage and our print magazine featuring an exclusive Dune cover story and the NYCC show guide. One of the more enjoyable parts of the convention for us, beyond spending way too much time browsing which comics to purchase, was seeing all the creative cosplay.

