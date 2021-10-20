Eastside Dermatology recommendations for face mask skin care

Here at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. With Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without. I am not a patient person. I know that patience is considered to be a virtue, but I've also given up on it being an attributed virtue of mine. Over the course of the last two years, I have eliminated a lot of complication from my routines, namely when it comes to skincare. This means a routine with carefully plotted out usage of a retinol, vitamin C, and an AHA, with a heavy dose of peptides, hyaluronic acid, and SPF in between. This has protected my skin's moisture barrier, and yielded consistent results for my skin in the form of better texture, tone, and brightness. So you can only imagine that I haven't wanted to stray far from what I know works. But one addition in the form of a wearable skincare device—the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask—has taken the results of that consistency to the next level.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO