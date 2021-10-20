CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Murphy, pushing for SALT cap removal, isn’t willing to make an ultimatum

By Joey Fox
New Jersey Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResponding to reports from yesterday that the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap lift may be removed from President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, Gov. Phil Murphy today reaffirmed his strong support for lifting the cap, but didn’t sound willing to scrap the reconciliation...

newjerseyglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ Spotlight

Obama makes push for Murphy, early voting opens in NJ governor’s race

The former president rallied Democrats in Newark as people across the state voted in person ahead of the November elections for the first time. Former President Barack Obama fired up a crowd of Democrats in Newark at a campaign rally Saturday night, extolling them to vote for Gov. Phil Murphy and Democrats up and down the ticket to keep the state moving forward.
NEWARK, NJ
AFP

Biden pushes Democrats to approve spending packages this week

President Joe Biden said Monday he hopes Democrats will strike a deal on two massive spending packages this week and make America the "most advanced country in the world" again. Speaking at the start of a crucial period for his presidency and the Democratic Party's wider fortunes, Biden urged a deal on a social spending bill expected to weigh in at a little less than $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion. He said he wanted a deal by the end of this week, when he flies to two summits in Europe. "That's my hope," he told reporters, adding that talks on Sunday with one of the main obstacles to agreement, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, "went well."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theaquarian.com

Reality Check: New Jersey Choice for Governor is Simple

Treason, banning abortion, lean on voting rights, and attack on LGBTQ or not. New Jersey is not Texas or Alabama, or God forbid Florida. We do not elect religious loons or social puritans. We occasionally get sucked into cults of personality, like with the tough-talking poser Chris Christie, who sold us a guy-next door boondoggle and ended up a spluttering sewage pump. He was a portly fucktard and a total bust as governor. Even a knuckle-dragging celebrity whore like Donald Trump routinely ignored him. This is the free-thinking state. Our stronghold against the national fervor to turn the concept of democracy into a propagandized circus freak-show for hack lawyers, Internet goons, and land rapists. We have open debates on things like corruption here. We know who our criminals are and if we choose to elect them on merit, fine, but eventually we merrily expunge fascists when they reveal themselves. I helped get one of those out of my district, so I know. This is why there is no other choice but to vote for Governor Phil Murphy for a second term.
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Statements on President Joe Biden’s visit to New Jersey

“Governor Murphy, so many of the national challenges we are confronting, are areas where you are already leading. The infrastructure bill is about rebuilding the arteries of America, and the Portal Bridge Project is showing why investments like this are so important. When the Portal Bridge was built, it was state-of-the-art, and it was, 110 years ago. Today, it’s been called something different, a chokepoint, a bottleneck, an Achilles’ Heel to the Northeast Corridor. Since the Portal Bridge was built, it has become the busiest rail span in the entire Western Hemisphere. Today, we are moving forward on a new bridge so that it will be higher over the water, so it won’t need to open and close, and allow us to increase speed, safety, efficiency, and capacity. It’s going to make life a lot better for New Jersey’s commuters.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
parsippanyfocus.com

Murphy Signs Legislation Enabling E-ZPass Charge Push Notifications

TRENTON — Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (S-1654) which requires the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) to provide electronic push notifications for New Jersey E-ZPass customers. The notifications will inform customers who download the New Jersey E-ZPass mobile application of tolls incurred after passing through toll plazas operated by the NJTA or SJTA within 24 hours of the charge posting to the customer’s account.
TRENTON, NJ
insidernj.com

Murphy on the Debate: ‘I wasn’t Flustered at All’

Some Republicans are crowing today about Phil Murphy being “booed off the stage” last night. Democrats, meanwhile, were condemning alleged mob-like tactics of Jack Ciattarelli supporters at the debate. It was a raucous affair, not so much between the candidates, but among the audience. Some blame Donald Trump for everything;...
ELECTIONS
New Jersey Globe

Murphy hits cap on matching funds

The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) distributed $1.1 million in public matching funds today, bringing its cumulative investment in the gubernatorial election to $19.6 million. Of the $1.1 million, Gov. Phil Murphy received $260,723, and has now reached the total matching fund cap of $10.5 million. Murphy was...
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Murphy will vote on Saturday in Long Branch

Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy plan on voting early in-person in Long Branch this Saturday morning, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Murphy has heavily promoted the state’s first-ever early voting period, which he signed into law in March. But the governor had been mum on whether he would personally take advantage of the extra nine days of voting from October 23 until October 31.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
bloomberglaw.com

SALT Cap Changes Still in Play as Democrats Trim Biden Plan (1)

The scaled-back spending package Democrats are wrangling over in Washington could still include a measure to expand or temporarily remove the cap on the federal deduction on state and local taxes. House Ways and Means Committee Chair. Richard Neal. said addressing the $10,000 limit imposed by Republicans in their 2017...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Globe

Sardonic Star-Ledger tells voters to hold their noses and vote for Murphy

The Star-Ledger has endorsed Gov. Phil Murphy for re-election, offering their double-edged support in a rant that skewers the governor’s record that still makes him more favorable than the Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli. “This is a reluctant endorsement, an acknowledgement that Murphy is the best candidate on the ballot, nothing...
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

SALT most likely remains in House reconciliation deal

After speculation on Tuesday that a State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap lift had been removed from the Build Back Better plan, Politico reported yesterday that not only is it back, it was likely never gone to begin with. According to Politico, President Joe Biden’s answer to a question...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Ultimatum#The State And Local Tax#Covid#House#Democrats
New Jersey Globe

Operating Engineers Local 825 endorses Murphy

With 12 days until Election Day, Gov. Phil Murphy has won the prized endorsement of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825, a union that has been highly critical of him over the past few years. “The Governor has put his shoulder behind transformative infrastructure projects. Constructing the Portal...
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy: NJ Voters Don’t Need Masks at Schools on Election Day

You will not have to wear a mask if you vote in person in New Jersey on Election Day, but facial coverings still could be required for early voting. Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan issued an administrative order late Tuesday night that temporarily lifts the mask mandate in polling places located in public, private, charter, and renaissance schools for the entire day, starting at midnight on Nov. 2.
EDUCATION
New Jersey Globe

Some GOP senators question Singer’s ties to Lakewood Vaad

The endorsement of Gov. Phil Murphy by the Lakewood Vaad has some Republican senators concerned that the relationship between the Democratic governor and the hugely influential coalition of religious leaders from the township’s Orthodox Jewish community could impact the race for Senate minority leader. One of the leading candidates, State...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

IBEW group endorses Murphy

The New Jersey State Electrical Workers Association Construction division of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has endorsed Gov. Phil Murphy for a second term. “Phil Murphy has been a strong advocate for the building trades and the IBEW and he has always worked with our association to create new...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Globe

State Democrats sue McCormick, Devine over spoofed mailer and website

The New Jersey Democratic State Committee filed a lawsuit today against shadowy perennial candidate Lisa McCormick and her controversial life partner, James Devine, over a mailer and associated website inaccurately purporting to represent the state Democratic Party. Several days ago, a number of voters in Roselle received one of two...
ROSELLE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Democratic pollster says N.J. gubernatorial race could be dead heat

A Democratic pollster has Gov. Phil Murphy leading by nine points, 50%-41%, over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, but finds that the New Jersey governor’s race might be closer than it appears if turnout doesn’t extend beyond high propensity odd-year voters. The poll was conducted by Schoen Cooperman, which often collaborates with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Globe

Murphy, voting in Long Branch, praises early voting’s debut

Gov. Phil Murphy, joined by First Lady Tammy Murphy and their four children, cast his vote today in Long Branch, near his home of Middletown. The state’s new early voting period began today at 10 a.m., meaning the Murphy family’s votes were among the first early votes cast in state history.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
bloomberglaw.com

SALT-Cap Proposal Is Floated for Two Years Off and Four Years On

Democrats float keeping cap from 2024 to 2027 after suspension. House Democrats are getting more creative in their ideas to squeeze the state and local tax deduction into President. Joe Biden. ’s economic agenda as lawmakers face increasing pressure to cut billions of dollars from a social-spending bill. Under current...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy