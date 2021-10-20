Growing Smiles offers fun trips to the dentist

First impressions make a difference, especially for kids going to the dentist. It’s the appointment you hope goes smoothly—you want them to be excited to take care of their teeth, feel comfortable, and leave happy to return. That’s why the approach at DFC Smiles, a pediatric dental office in Clifton, NJ is one where the child comes first in every way. Dr. Hassam Sultan and his team, which includes his wife Sonia, understand this better than anyone. Through their efforts in their personal philosophy, office decor, extensive practice, including orthodontics that grows with your child, and expertise (and being one of the only dental practices treating children with special needs), they truly make their practice a child’s “dental” home. Here’s what makes them stand out from others.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO