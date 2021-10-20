CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok 'causing tics in teens'

The Southern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenage girls across the world have been...

thesouthern.com

The Drum

How TikTok is creating a safe, fun and creative environment for teens

People from all walks of life flock to TikTok to be entertained and share their creativity with others, following areas of culture that reflect their passions and interests. From dance challenges to beauty hacks, home renovations to #BookTok recommendations, there’s a community for everyone on TikTok. And TikTok’s goal is to foster a safe and welcoming platform for these vibrant, diverse communities – especially for the young people who use it.
#Teenage Girls
Cheddar News

Teen Girls May Be Developing Tics Due to TikTok Videos, Say Pediatric Experts

According to the Wall Street Journal, doctors across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK are finding that more teen girls are developing physical tics, possibly as a result of watching TikTok videos. The phenomenon allegedly began at the start of the pandemic and may have been specifically triggered by the subjects consuming content from creators with Tourette syndrome. Dr. Nicole Beurkens, a child psychologist, joined Cheddar to provide some insight on the report and the part social media could be playing.
fox4now.com

Your Healthy Family: Doctors blame TikTok for rise in tic-like behavior

Doctors are seeing a rise in symptoms of Tourette Syndrome, mostly among teen girls, and researchers said the social media app 'TikTok' could be to blame. According to the Wall Street Journal, many of the girls reporting new "tics," which are jerking movements or verbal outbursts, shared an interest in watching TikTok videos from influencers who had Tourette's. Researchers from Rush University Medical Center said reports of this behavior have soared over the last few months, and are calling it "a pandemic within a pandemic."
