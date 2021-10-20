CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 100 acres burned in rural southwest Kansas fire

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 7 days ago
SEWARD COUNTY—Fire crews spent overnight battling a large grass fire in rural Seward County. The fire burned over 100 acres and...

