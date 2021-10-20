Over 100 acres burned in rural southwest Kansas fire

The near-month light sweet crude contract in New York settled at $83.76 Friday, above $83 per barrel for only the second time in seven years. In London, Brent crude was also on the rise, approaching $86. Kansas Common crude at CHS was priced at $74 per barrel on Monday, the best price in McPherson since October 9, 2014.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO