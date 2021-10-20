CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

SCBL Fall Basketball League regular season ended with a triple-overtime thriller and some eye-popping performances

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 7 days ago
Executive Education's Jalil Schenck, second from left, is hoping for another District 11 championship with the Raptors this winter. He is getting ready for the season with a strong showing in the SCBL Fall League. Rick Kintzel

The Select Competition Basketball League, a fall basketball league for kids in grades 7-12, wrapped up its regular season on Sunday at the Swain School with some exciting action.

Here are the scores:

NCAA Division (grades 7-9)

Missouri 68, Penn State 42 ... Elijah Miller 26 points for Missouri; Lency Tankwa 19 for Penn State.

Syracuse 60, UNC 37 ... Rahmell Johnson & Hayden Granitz 14 points each for Syracuse; Andrew Jones 11 for UNC.

Georgetown 84, Kansas 65 ... Elias Lopez 37 for Georgetown; Tysair Riddick 16 for Kansas.

Player of the Week:

Rahmell Johnson – 8th grader at Nitschmann.

Sunday Standouts:

Jack Csensits - freshman at Central Catholic.

Elijah Miller - freshman at Saucon Valley.

NBA Division (grades 10-12)

Nets 60, Knicks 50 ... no stats available.

Lakers 64, Heat 63 ... Steve Recchio 15 for Lakers; Will Meeker 12 for Heat.

Warriors 90, Celtics 88 ... Liam Joyce 29 points for Warriors (including 3 dunks); Jahlil Schenck 25 for Celtics.

Player of the Week:

Liam Joyce— senior at Central Catholic

Sunday Standout:

Jahlil Schneck — senior at Executive Education

SCBL founder and director Ed Jennings gave an extensive report on this past Sunday’s games. Here is part of it with first the NCAA Division for kids in grades 7-8-9 and NBA Division for grades 10-11-12.

The regular season of the SCBL came to an end on Sunday with teams and players in both divisions turning up, as the games were on fire,” Jennings said. “In the NCAA Division, the previously undefeated UNC Tar Heels, coached by former Division I Faith Christian great Danny Hargrove lost to the Orangemen of Syracuse, coached by newly appointed Bethlehem Christian Academy Matt DeJesus. Georgetown, led by CCHS freshman Jack Csensits, has been scoring at a high clip. They had two players combine for over 70 points, Elias Lopez had 37 and Csensits 34. Mizzou, coached by former Rider guard Jamil Newsome, will be a problem in the playoffs. They have all the pieces to beat anyone. They just have to put it all together next week.”

And Jennings had this to say about the NBA Division:

“The NBA division has been a lot of fun to watch and this past Sunday was epic. The Heat and the Lakers played in what we thought was going to be the game of the day. I like the decision-making and demeanor the Heat bring with their Coach Kyle Mills. They are patient and tough, plus they have one of the best guards in the area Nate Ellis (Allen), joined by Will Meeker (Parkland), Patrick Allieu (Executive) along with underclassmen Connor Johns (Parkland), and the ever-improving Tim Spinosa (CCHS).”

But then came the three-OT game.

“In the 11 years of the SCBL, to my recollection, we have never had a triple-overtime game. Now we’ve had one. The Celtics fell 90-88 in three OTs with Jalil Schenck (Executive) giving everything he had. There were definitely no losers. One team just ran out of time. Whew, two corner 3s to send it into the 1st and 2nd OTs were stunning. One was by Aiden Wakstein (CCHS) out of a timeout and the other, an offensive rebound and a kick-out 3 by Schenck like Ray Allen had for the Heat in the NBA Finals several years ago. But Joyce, Nate Rivera (Liberty), Max Pristas (Southern Lehigh) Chase Marcks (NDPG), steady guards Cael Hines (CCHS) and Tyler Snyder (CCHS) didn’t get rattled. In the end, Schenck and Rivera both picked up double fouls and both were disqualified from the game in the third overtime. Losing Schenck was a blow to the Celtics and Coach Jordan Young. The Warriors prevailed to close a great day of basketball. Definitely can’t wait to see who shows up in the single-elimination playoffs beginning on Sunday.”

Final regular-season standings

NCAA Division

(x)- UNC 4-1

(x)- Missouri 4-1

(x)- Syracuse 3-2

(x)-G’town 2-3

Penn State 2-3

Kansas 0-5

NBA Division

(x)- Nets 4-1

(x)- Celtics 3-2

(x)- Warriors 3-2

Lakers 2-3

Heat 2-3

Knicks 1-4

(X) means a clinched playoff berth.

