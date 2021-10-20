Howard Community College Gets Lion’s Share Of Over $25M In Grant Funding For New Construction

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced over $25 million in grants to four colleges in Maryland for new construction. Over 70 percent of that funding went to Howard Community College in Columbia.

The community college will receive an $18,458,000 grant to replace its existing athletic and fitness center with two new buildings that will house its athletic department and mathematics department.

The second-largest grant went to Cecil College, receiving just over $3.7 million for a new entrance to the campus and to replace its facilities management building.

Mount St. Mary’s University is receiving nearly $3 million for renovations and an addition to the Knott Academic Center, and Carroll Community College is using its $227,000 grant to replace certain building systems on its main campus.

“Higher education plays a critical role in providing opportunities for our students, contributing to our workforce pipeline, and maintaining our quality of life,” said Governor Hogan. “Our citizens deserve world-class institutions that provide a strong educational foundation, and these investments will help these higher education institutions continue to achieve that goal.”

The grants are administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ Capital Grants division and the Public Schools & Community Colleges Construction Program.