CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Howard Community College Gets Lion’s Share Of Over $25M In Grant Funding For New Construction

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nuiR_0cXLRNy300

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced over $25 million in grants to four colleges in Maryland for new construction. Over 70 percent of that funding went to Howard Community College in Columbia.

The community college will receive an $18,458,000 grant to replace its existing athletic and fitness center with two new buildings that will house its athletic department and mathematics department.

The second-largest grant went to Cecil College, receiving just over $3.7 million for a new entrance to the campus and to replace its facilities management building.

Mount St. Mary’s University is receiving nearly $3 million for renovations and an addition to the Knott Academic Center, and Carroll Community College is using its $227,000 grant to replace certain building systems on its main campus.

“Higher education plays a critical role in providing opportunities for our students, contributing to our workforce pipeline, and maintaining our quality of life,” said Governor Hogan. “Our citizens deserve world-class institutions that provide a strong educational foundation, and these investments will help these higher education institutions continue to achieve that goal.”

The grants are administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ Capital Grants division and the Public Schools & Community Colleges Construction Program.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

United Way Of Central MD Accepting Applications For Neighborhood Grant Program

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United Way of Central Maryland is offering grants of up to $10,000 to small nonprofit organizations across the region that working directly with neighborhoods. The grants are designed for organizations with an operating budget of less than $500,000 and can go toward projects to strengthen neighborhood spaces, socially connect neighbors or boost the impact of local leaders. “Last year’s Neighborhood Grant program allowed us to work with several new organizations, providing support to communities and groups we had not had the opportunity to work with in the past,” said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland. “We also continued and expanded relationships with organizations we know well. The era of prescriptive solutions and top-down philanthropy is over.” Launched in 2020, United Way of Central Maryland Neighborhood Grants program provides between $2,500 and $10,000 in funding for the projects. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 22. Interested organizations are encouraged to participate in a Zoom information session hosted by the United Way on Oct. 28.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Offers Micro Grants Of Up To $5K To Businesses Impacted By Ida

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County on Tuesday launched a micro grant program for businesses impacted by the tropical storm and tornado that hit the Annapolis area on Sept. 1, County Executive Steuart Pittman said. Starting today, impacted companies can apply for grants of up to $5,000 to offset the cost of damages caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida or the disruption to business hours from the storm. “We are extremely thankful that the tornado did not lead to any loss of life or injuries, but many of our businesses and residents are still feeling the effects,” Pittman said. TD Bank...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Announces $10M Homeownership Pilot Program In Baltimore City, Dorchester County

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced a $10 million pilot program to create homeownership opportunities and revitalize neighborhoods in Baltimore City and Cambridge. The Homeownership Works (HOW) pilot program will rehab historic homes in Johnston Square in Baltimore City and a Cambridge neighborhood to encourage potential buyers. The locations for the program were chosen so the program could focus on concentrated areas in one urban community and one rural community. The funding will also provide pro bono legal services for lower-income homeowners to solve title issues that restrict their ability to access grants and loans “Homeownership Works is a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Schools Report More Than 10,000 Covid Cases Since Reopening In Person, State Board Will Revisit Mask Mandate In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 has taken a toll on Maryland schools. The Maryland Department of Education revealed Tuesday there have been more than 10,000 cases among students and more than 1,800 cases among staff since classrooms reopened in person. The Maryland Dept of Education reports 10,806 confirmed #covid19 cases among students and 1,835 among staff. More than 49,000 students have had to be quarantined. Here is a cumulative look at the cases and a breakdown by county/Baltimore City. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tK2PErTCjY — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 26, 2021 Almost 50,000 students have had to be quarantined. The Department of Education listed the case rate and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy