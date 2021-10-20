CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Reaches Out to Joseph Petito as Remains Found in Brian Laundrie Search

By Keeli Parkey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4QaS_0cXLPhUt00

The search for Brian Laundrie has been going on for more than one month. Law enforcement officials have searched for him in Florida, but they are not the only people who have been searching for him. Reality television star Dog the Bounty Hunter is also on the case. His real name is Duane Lee Chapman.

Brian Laundrie is wanted for questioning in the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito. Her body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19. An autopsy following the discovery of her body revealed that her death was a homicide. Weeks later, it was revealed that her death was the result of strangulation.

Now, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, Dog the Bounty Hunter and others have received a possible break in the search for Laundrie. According to CNN, the medical examiner and a cadaver dog of Sarasota County in Florida have been sent out to a park. It is inside this park where items that reportedly belong to Brian Laundrie have been found. “Partial human remains” have also reportedly been found.

These items were found on Wednesday the day after his parents – Chris and Roberta Laundrie – told the FBI, as well as the North Port Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 19, that they planned to search for their son in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park during the morning hours of Oct. 20, according to their attorney, Steven Bertolino.

Because of that update, law enforcement officials joined in on the search. The search reportedly revealed “some articles” that belonged to Brian Laundrie.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Sends Message of ‘Strength and Love’ to Gabby Petito’s Family

With this possible break in the search for Brian Laundrie, one of the children of Dog the Bounty Hunter shared a message with the family of Gabby Petito. That child is Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman. She shared a message on Twitter for Gabby Petito’s family – particularly her father, Joseph Petito.

“Sending you strength and love today. @josephpetito,” Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter, Lyssa, also shared.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter followers of this daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter had some things to say about Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito.

For example, Twitter user @code2high said: “If it’s him, he paid with his life, whether he chose that or because he was trying to evade justice. Murder trials are AWFUL for the victim’s family. And assuming a guilty verdict, followed by appeals and parole hearings that go on forever. This is better, even if frustrating.”

User @BerrettMichelle shared another point of view. “I hope hope hope it is not him. There needs to be justice for Gabby and my heart breaks that there won’t be any answers!!”

Gabby Petito was last seen alive in late August. Brian Laundrie returned to the home he shared with his parents in North Point, Florida, without her on Sept. 1. He was last seen on Sept. 13 or Sept. 14. The search for him began shortly after that.

Comments / 1

Betty Remington
6d ago

as I follow dog the bounty Hunter, and Lisa, also I would like to send my condolences to Gabby's family. may God be with you and offer you strength as you go forward with your healing.

Reply
2
Related
Outsider.com

Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Alligator in Gruesome Snapchat Video

In a big win for conservation, this Georgia man has been charged for his ridiculous Snapchat showing him posing with a poached alligator. Down in Waynesboro, one poacher is getting due justice. Like all Southern states, Georgia doesn’t mess around when it comes to hunting laws. And if anyone’s idiotic enough to poach an animal out of season and post it to social media, chances are they’re going to get caught.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Claiming to Be Brian Laundrie’s Ex Writes ‘Heartbroken’ Tribute to Him

The Gabby Petito case continues to grip the nation with an emotional stronghold as news emerged of Brian Laundrie’s suspected death at the Carlton Reserve last week. Officials matched the partial remains they found on October 20th to dental records belonging to Brian Laundrie. Still, they could not confirm his manner or cause of death. Despite rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding this identification process, DNA has neither confirmed nor denied what the dental records show either.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyssa Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog The Bounty Hunter#Murder#Grand Teton National Park#Cnn#Fbi
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: Rare Key Gun Packs a Punch and a Major Price

The Pawn Stars crew gets their fair share of unique and odd items. But a customer in season 17 of the popular show brought in a rare gun that unlocked a big score. A customer named Paul brought in a heavy iron lock from the 18th century with a strange key. The metal key doubled as a small pistol that actually packed a powerful punch. Paul wanted $5,000 for the piece, but Chumlee wanted an expert opinion first. So, he called in Alex Cranmer, CEO of International Military Antiques, who couldn’t believe what the Pawn Stars crew had stumbled upon. Not only did the key gun still fire, the lock still worked as well. Cranmer said he’d never seen one with its original working lock.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’ Stars Ronnie and Ashley Suffer Horrible Luck with ‘Bad Omen’ Onboard

Things take a horrible turn for Swamp People‘s Ronnie & Ashley after the pair find a banana onboard – a bad omen for any water-bound vessel. If Swamp People has taught History fans one thing, it’s how unforgiving Louisiana can be. Biloxie Marsh is no exception. Through the course of Season 11, Episode 5, “Bad Banana,” Ronnie and Ashley run into hang-up after frustrating hang-up. In the middle of it all, their boat becomes stuck for over an hour in the middle of the marsh as the sun beats down on them.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Outsider.com

Marine Corps War Dog Lucca Being Honored By Cowgirl Hall of Fame

Dogs are the best creatures ever. They’re also pretty great to have around in a bad situation. Dogs abilities to sense danger are also paramount for service and therapy dogs. This year, one special pup is receiving an award for her bravery. The National Cowgirl Museum Hall of fame says...
PETS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

270K+
Followers
27K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy