Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Reaches Out to Joseph Petito as Remains Found in Brian Laundrie Search

The search for Brian Laundrie has been going on for more than one month. Law enforcement officials have searched for him in Florida, but they are not the only people who have been searching for him. Reality television star Dog the Bounty Hunter is also on the case. His real name is Duane Lee Chapman.

Brian Laundrie is wanted for questioning in the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito. Her body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19. An autopsy following the discovery of her body revealed that her death was a homicide. Weeks later, it was revealed that her death was the result of strangulation.

Now, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, Dog the Bounty Hunter and others have received a possible break in the search for Laundrie. According to CNN, the medical examiner and a cadaver dog of Sarasota County in Florida have been sent out to a park. It is inside this park where items that reportedly belong to Brian Laundrie have been found. “Partial human remains” have also reportedly been found.

These items were found on Wednesday the day after his parents – Chris and Roberta Laundrie – told the FBI, as well as the North Port Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 19, that they planned to search for their son in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park during the morning hours of Oct. 20, according to their attorney, Steven Bertolino.

Because of that update, law enforcement officials joined in on the search. The search reportedly revealed “some articles” that belonged to Brian Laundrie.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Sends Message of ‘Strength and Love’ to Gabby Petito’s Family

With this possible break in the search for Brian Laundrie, one of the children of Dog the Bounty Hunter shared a message with the family of Gabby Petito. That child is Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman. She shared a message on Twitter for Gabby Petito’s family – particularly her father, Joseph Petito.

“Sending you strength and love today. @josephpetito,” Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter, Lyssa, also shared.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter followers of this daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter had some things to say about Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito.

For example, Twitter user @code2high said: “If it’s him, he paid with his life, whether he chose that or because he was trying to evade justice. Murder trials are AWFUL for the victim’s family. And assuming a guilty verdict, followed by appeals and parole hearings that go on forever. This is better, even if frustrating.”

User @BerrettMichelle shared another point of view. “I hope hope hope it is not him. There needs to be justice for Gabby and my heart breaks that there won’t be any answers!!”

Gabby Petito was last seen alive in late August. Brian Laundrie returned to the home he shared with his parents in North Point, Florida, without her on Sept. 1. He was last seen on Sept. 13 or Sept. 14. The search for him began shortly after that.