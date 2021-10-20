CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Soldier with 'Hitler mustache' thrown out of military after Capitol riot charges

By Alex Horton
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Army reservist charged in the Justice Department's sweeping investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot was demoted and discharged earlier this year, becoming the first known service member to be forced out of the military after officials learned of an alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to personnel records...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Army Kicks Out Hitler Mustache-Wearing Solider Who Allegedly Breached Capitol, Says Report

A far-right fanatic who liked to wear a Hitler mustache has reportedly been kicked out of the U.S. Army after officials learned about his alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an Army sergeant who worked part-time as a human-resources as a civilian contractor at a naval base in New Jersey up until May of this year. However, according to The Washington Post, he’s since been demoted and given an other-than-honorable discharge, bringing an end to his military career. Hale-Cusanelli has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the Capitol and harassing police officers during the Capitol riot. Following his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli’s colleagues told Navy investigators that he held extreme racist views and likes to wear Hitler mustache at work. One sailor alleged that Hale-Cusanelli once said that, if he were a Nazi, “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.” His lawyer didn’t comment on the claims.
MILITARY
Times of San Diego

Almost 300 Marines Return to Camp Pendleton After Trying and Tragic Afghanistan Mission

U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base, Camp Pendleton, on Sunday, after the August combat deaths of nine others from their battalion. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.
MILITARY
New York Post

Army reservist booted from military over Capitol riot charges: report

A New Jersey Army reservist and purported Nazi sympathizer known for his “Hitler” mustache has been forced out of the military after being charged with taking part in the US Capitol riot. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli — who has been described as an “avowed white supremacist” and Nazi sympathizer in court documents...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Some defendants charged in Capitol riots are choosing to represent themselves

A number of accused rioters from 6 January are reportedly choosing to represent themselves in court, ahead of hundreds of trials in the probe. At least five of those who have so far faced trial have represented themselves, The Associated Press reported on Sunday, and are among 640 or more who have been accused of rioting on the US Capitol. The defendants are able to do so though a longtime component of the US Constitution, also known as the sixth amendment, allowing self representation in court. However, legal analysts and attorneys have warned that it will lead to alleged...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Veterans#Defense Department#Fbi#Military Personnel#The Justice Department#The Washington Post#Army Reserve#Crisp#Marine Corps Maj
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fort Bragg soldier allegedly attacked police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, feds say

A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg is charged with assaulting police with chemical spray during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Scenes from videos of Trump supporters attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 show a man in a distinctive red or brown hardhat approaching a tunnel that leads into the building. Hundreds of protesters try to fight their way through lines of police inside the tunnel.
FORT BRAGG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
cuchimes.com

Understanding the Capitol riot trials

After terror gripped the nation as Trump supporters descended upon the Capitol Building, hoping to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election, criminal courts began the task of bringing rioters to trial. What’s Going On?. The Capitol riot trials have ironically been dragged out by an overabundance of evidence. Phone...
PROTESTS
WYFF4.com

Anderson man charged in Capitol riot, according to DOJ

ANDERSON, S.C. — An Anderson man is facing federal charges in connection with the riot at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6., according to the Department of Justice. George Amos Tenney III is accused of pushing an employee of House Sergeant at Arms and joining in...
ANDERSON, SC
Lake Geneva Regional News

Military deploys 'gender advisors' for Afghans at Fort McCoy

The U.S. military has sent "gender and protection advisors" to Fort McCoy to handle domestic abuse, child care emergencies and the upcoming winter for the thousands of Afghan refugees still housed at the army base. The advisors hope to address gender-specific needs of the nearly 13,000 men, women, boys and...
FORT MCCOY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy