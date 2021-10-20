CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok 'causing tics in teens'

La Crosse Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenage girls across the world have been...

lacrossetribune.com

Mic

Why are teen girls developing tics after watching Tourette Syndrome TikToks?

Sure, the Megan Knees Challenge might leave you with some lingering leg soreness, but most TikTok content is pretty harmless. What worries some mental health experts are the subtle effects the video app can have even after young people put away their phones. A Wall Street Journal story suggests that it makes not only challenges and dances go viral — but also behaviors typically associated with neuropsychiatric disorders. On Tuesday, the outlet reported that doctors have noticed an increase in teenage girls reaching out about twitching movements and vocal outbursts, known as tics. Most of them had watched TikToks of influencers who they said have Tourette syndrome, a nervous system disorder in which tics are the primary symptoms.
Cheddar News

Teen Girls May Be Developing Tics Due to TikTok Videos, Say Pediatric Experts

According to the Wall Street Journal, doctors across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK are finding that more teen girls are developing physical tics, possibly as a result of watching TikTok videos. The phenomenon allegedly began at the start of the pandemic and may have been specifically triggered by the subjects consuming content from creators with Tourette syndrome. Dr. Nicole Beurkens, a child psychologist, joined Cheddar to provide some insight on the report and the part social media could be playing.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
The Drum

How TikTok is creating a safe, fun and creative environment for teens

People from all walks of life flock to TikTok to be entertained and share their creativity with others, following areas of culture that reflect their passions and interests. From dance challenges to beauty hacks, home renovations to #BookTok recommendations, there’s a community for everyone on TikTok. And TikTok’s goal is to foster a safe and welcoming platform for these vibrant, diverse communities – especially for the young people who use it.
TheDailyBeast

Doctors Blame TikTok for Surge in Teen Girls Experiencing Tics

Doctors around the globe have reported seeing a baffling surge in the number of teenage girls seeking medical attention for tics since the start of the pandemic—a trend that many of them have linked to TikTok videos, the Wall Street Journal reports. Doctors were reportedly left scratching their heads at the influx of teenage girls experiencing the “physical jerking movements and verbal outbursts,” as men have traditionally been far more likely to develop the movement-disorder. But as doctors in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom began comparing notes, they realized that all the teens shared a fondness for TikTok videos. They had also reportedly been watching videos of influencers sharing their experience with Tourette’s syndrome, a nervous-system disorder that causes people to make involuntary movements or sounds. Doctors say that the teens who’ve recently experienced such behaviors are likely to have pre-existing diagnoses like depression or anxiety. “There are some kids who watch social media and develop tics and some who don’t have any access to social media and develop tics,” Dr. McGuire, an associate professor at John Hopkins University’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, was quoted saying. “I think there are a lot of contributing factors, including anxiety, depression, and stress.”
WWMT

Students participate in TikTok challenge, cause damage at Portage schools

PORTAGE, Mich. — A TikTok challenge has caused disruptions and damage at some West Michigan schools by daring students to do things like destroy property in school bathrooms or slap a teacher. District officials sent a letter home to parents warning that students could face serious consequences, especially when it...
fox4now.com

Your Healthy Family: Doctors blame TikTok for rise in tic-like behavior

Doctors are seeing a rise in symptoms of Tourette Syndrome, mostly among teen girls, and researchers said the social media app 'TikTok' could be to blame. According to the Wall Street Journal, many of the girls reporting new "tics," which are jerking movements or verbal outbursts, shared an interest in watching TikTok videos from influencers who had Tourette's. Researchers from Rush University Medical Center said reports of this behavior have soared over the last few months, and are calling it "a pandemic within a pandemic."
San Francisco Chronicle

How did Bay Area restaurants become the target of evil bean-fixated TikTok teens?

According to our sibling outlet, SFGate, a very online style of prank has manifested in the Bay Area: Folks are calling the San Jose Buffalo Wild Wings to ask if they have beans. (I’m legally obligated to note that SFGATE and The San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently.) Doesn’t this just make you feel like you’re actively crumbling into dust?
NBC12

Charlottesville teen’s financial literacy tips go viral on TikTok

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tamarius Washington’s TikTok account is blowing up, bringing over a million eyes to TamariusTalks. He decided to give the platform a shot to share his passion for financial literacy and econ. “I went to Venable Elementary School, then I went to Covenant Elementary School. I came...
