New York Yankees: Yankees get thrown a “dog bone” and more news

The Ryan LaMarre era has come and gone. MLB Trade Rumors report the New York Yankees outfielder has opted for free agency. LaMarre had a pair of call-ups from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. His final stats were less than impressive: .190 batting average, 21 at-bats, 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, 1 stolen base, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts and a .768 OPS in nine games. The highlight came on July 21 with his walk-off hit in a 6-5 extra-innings win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
