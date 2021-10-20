CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Case counts down, Hawaii to welcome back tourists

swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii's COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations have declined to the point where the islands are...

www.swiowanewssource.com

mynbc5.com

Burlington excited to welcome back Canadian tourists

BURLINGTON, Vt. — From tourists, to business owners, to people who live in the area, they’re saying the announcement was a long time coming and they’re happy to see it’s finally here. “It’ll be nice to see people going out on the weekends and getting some normalcy back,” one UVM...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Independent

Bali welcomes back foreign travelers as COVID cases subside

The Indonesian resort island of Bali welcomed international travelers to its shops and white-sand beaches for the first time in more than a year Thursday — if they're vaccinated, test negative, hail from certain countries, quarantine and heed restrictions in public.President Joko Widodo credited Bali's high vaccination rate, and the country's COVID-19 caseload has also declined considerably. Indonesia has had around 1,000 cases a day in the past week after peaking around 56,000 daily in July.Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport will welcome new foreign arrivals from 19 countries that met World Health Organization’s criteria such as having their COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

Hawaii reports 80 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 80 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Oct. 19. There are 42 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 6 on the Big Island, 2 on Kauai, 14 on Maui, and 16 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 82,591. The...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Governor welcomes travelers as COVID counts and hospitalizations drop

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi's COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations have declined to the point where the islands are ready to welcome travelers once again, the governor said Tuesday. Gov. David Ige said vacationers and business travelers are welcome to return to the islands starting Nov. 1. His announcement comes nearly two...
HONOLULU, HI
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
Washington Post

Hawaii wants vaccinated tourists to return, starting Nov. 1

In August, as the delta surge overwhelmed Hawaii hospitals, Gov. David Ige (D) had a message for the tourists who were pouring into the state: “Now is not the time to visit the islands.”. On Tuesday, he had a new message: Starting Nov. 1, come on back — especially if...
HAWAII STATE
Person
David Ige
johnnyjet.com

Great News! Hawaii is Welcoming Back Certain Visitors on November 1

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I wrote a post back on August 24th about 10 good reasons to postpone your Hawaii trip. The reason was because Governor Ige of Hawaii pleaded with tourists not to come. He said, “Our hospitals are reaching capacity and our ICUs are filling up. Now is not a good time to travel to Hawaii.” He added, “It will take six to seven weeks to see significant change in the number of COVID cases. It is a risky time to be traveling right now. Everyone, residents and visitors alike, should reduce travel to essential business activities only.”
HAWAII STATE
Houston Chronicle

Routes: SFO-Dublin and Canada, Hawaii welcomes back visitors, holiday airfares are rising, and more

In this week’s roundup, higher demand and rising fuel prices are driving significant increases in airfares as the year-end holidays approach; Aer Lingus will resume service to San Francisco International; low-cost Canadian carrier Flair Airlines plans two new SFO routes in the spring; international news from Delta Airlines, Singapore Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Qantas Airways; Hawaii’s governor says visitors are welcome again starting Nov. 1 as COVID caseload eases; JetBlue Airways schedules its new A220s for transcontinental service to San Jose; Alaska Airlines will drop some California routes next year; Delta unveils a big boost in New York City schedules; United Airlines sees a record year for international travel in 2022; Southwest Airlines' massive cancellations this month cost it $75 million; Southwest adds new perks for its Chase cardholders; and Los Angeles International Airport opens a giant “state-of-the-art” parking facility.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Next Big Tourist Problem: Hawaii Hotels And Filthy Rooms

Island-bound tourists are about to return in bulk as Hawaii re-welcomes visitors. A new problem has arisen, however, related to all-important Hawaii hotels. We’ve come to largely take hotels and the services they provide for granted, at least until now. This first came to our attention from the Facebook post...
HAWAII STATE
