Tyler, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler 3-car crash at Loop 323 at Old Jacksonville Hwy; lanes closed

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving three vehicles...

www.kltv.com

The Associated Press

Biden easily won Virginia. Why is McAuliffe struggling?

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As Terry McAuliffe made his case for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia this summer, he argued the state wanted “seasoned” leadership. The former governor, like the new President Joe Biden, had broad appeal that would keep up Virginians’ enthusiasm for voting against Republicans, his campaign argued.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats cutting paid leave from spending deal amid Manchin opposition

Democrats are expected to drop paid leave from President Biden 's sweeping spending plan, two sources familiar with the talks confirmed to The Hill. The decision, absent a major reversal, is a blow to Democrats' hopes of using the social spending plan to offer what they initially envisioned as being 12 weeks of paid leave, which then was scaled back to four weeks and then was in limbo for much of this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Santa Fe County Sheriff says Baldwin fired 'suspected live round' on 'Rust' set

(CNN) — The Santa Fe County Sheriff on Wednesday said the gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin during a fatal incident on the set of "Rust" fired a "suspected live round." Investigators believe they have recovered the "lead projectile" and shell casing from the ammunition that struck and killed the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
The Hill

Iran says it will return to nuclear negotiations

Iran said Wednesday that by the end of next month it will return to negotiations to restart the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran’s deputy foreign Ali Bagheri made the announcement on Twitter following a meeting with Enrique Mora, the European Union official serving as the chief coordinator on the talks. Bagheri...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

U.S. issues its first passport with an "X" gender marker to intersex Colorado resident

The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday. The advocacy organization GLAAD said later Wednesday the passport was issued to Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015.
COLORADO STATE
