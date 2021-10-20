Lady A teases collaboration with Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett and Carly Pearce

Ahead of the release of their album, "What a Song Can Do," Lady A has dropped a preview of their all-star collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce and Darius Rucker, "Friends Don't Let Friends."

The trio offered the teaser of the track in an Instagram clip that shows scrolling photos of the longtime friends through the years.

It includes a photo of Rucker inviting Lady A to join the Grand Ole Opry, Rhett and Lady A's Charles Kelley playing a round of golf, and Pearce performing on stage with the group as the opening act on their "What a Song Can Do" Tour.

"You know friends don't let friends drink alone/Gotta have a little help to get that memory gone/If you're gonna make a bad decision/You shouldn't make it on your own/Yeah friends don't let friends drink alone," they sing in unison over a lively, guitar-heavy melody.

"Friends don’t let friends drink alone…it’s true! Loved getting to collaborate with some of our friends on the upcoming record," the trio captioned the teaser.

﻿"What a Song Can Do" drops on Friday.

It ﻿includes seven new songs, alongside the original seven featured on ﻿"What a Song Can Do (Chapter 1)" that was released in June.

WATCH: Lady A's new album shows there's no limit to 'What A Song Can Do'